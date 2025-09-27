Beyond Intranet Empowers Enterprises with Next‑Gen Power BI Analytics

Chicago, IL, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Intranet is pleased to announce the expansion and enrichment of its power bi consulting offerings, aimed at helping organizations unlock deeper insights, streamline operations, and transform raw data into strategic advantage. With full-stack analytics, governance, and user-centric design, the company is setting new benchmarks in business intelligence excellence.

“What differentiates insight from information is clarity and strategy,” said Abhishek Kushwah, Associate Director at Beyond Key. “Our consulting services are built to deliver that strategy: not just dashboards, but meaningful, actionable intelligence that accelerates decision‑making.”

Key Advantages of Beyond Intranet’s Power BI Consulting

Integrated Data Landscape: Seamless consolidation of data from CRMs, ERPs, cloud systems, and spreadsheets into a unified reporting framework.

Tailored Visualization & Reporting: Custom dashboards designed around strategic KPIs—whether for finance, operations, sales, or customer success.

Performance & Scalability: Use of best practices in data modeling, optimized DAX measures, incremental refresh, and efficient architecture to ensure dashboards scale as your data grows.

Governance, Security & Compliance: Enforce role‑based access, workspace permissions, and data protection, aligning with industry or regulatory standards.

Training & Ongoing Support: Empower internal teams through hands‑on workshops and documentation, ensuring sustainable analytics capability.

Use Case: Retail Insights Transformation

A prominent retail enterprise partnered with Beyond Intranet to revitalize its analytics approach. Key steps included:

Integrating sales, inventory, and customer feedback data from disparate systems

Designing dashboards to monitor product performance, region‑wise sales, and customer behavior

Automating refresh cycles, alerts, and reports for leadership

Outcomes included a 50% reduction in report preparation time and faster strategic pivots thanks to up‑to‑date visibility.

Why Beyond Intranet Stands Out

Organizations often struggle to move beyond basic reporting. Beyond Intranet differentiates itself by:

Deep expertise in Microsoft’s ecosystem (Power BI, Azure, Dynamics)

Domain experience across retail, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing

Flexible engagement models—from project‑based to long‑term partnerships

A focus not only on delivering tools but building a culture of data‑driven decision‑making

About Beyond Intranet

Beyond Intranet is a leader in modern workplace and analytics solutions, leveraging Microsoft technologies to help enterprises optimize their operations, improve visibility, and make data actionable.