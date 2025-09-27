AAEON’s UP Brand and Axelera Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate AI Acceleration Capabilities on New UP AI Dev Kits

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial development boards, has announced a strategic partnership with Axelera® AI, a company at the forefront of democratizing AI. Central to the partnership is the compatibility between Axelera’s Metis® M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card and AAEON’s new UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL, powered by the Intel® Core™ Processor N-series (formerly Twin Lake) and Intel® Core™ Ultra (formerly Arrow Lake) platforms, respectively.

By leveraging the synergy between AAEON’s efficiency-focused hardware and the best-in-class performance Axelera AI’s M.2 card offers, the developer community will be able to take advantage of up to 214 TOPS of AI performance with which to build applications requiring high-level inference, such as AI-based inspection systems and industrial robots, on small-footprint hardware.

Easily installed either via the M.2 2280 M-Key slots offered by both the UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL, or preinstalled in the case of the UP Squared Pro TWL, the Metis M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card can run inference on multiple cameras, as well as provide support for multiple parallel neural networks. With compatibility already established, UP customers are able to establish proof of concept faster as a result of Axelera’s wide range of out-of-the-box AI pipelines and models.

“Axelera AI brings performance and efficiency together to create the world’s leading inference processor for the edge! By combining this powerful accelerator with the capabilities of the UP product line, we are thrilled to give users an easy to adopt platform, backed by a fully integrated software platform with the Voyager SDK. We look forward to seeing what you create with this system!” said Nicolas Silvestre, Sales Director APAC of Axelera.

For more information and detailed specifications for the UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL, please visit their dedicated product pages on the UP website. Meanwhile, samples of the AI dev kit models of the boards are now available via the UP Shop. For more information about the Axelera’s Metis® M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card, please visit the Axelera AI website.

About UP

UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015, which since its inception has strived to produce developer platforms for all, becoming one of the developer community’s most trustworthy and innovative brands. UP is committed to providing professional developer platforms to help its customers accelerate and bridge the gap between initial concept and mass production for professional developers.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.