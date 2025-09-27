Spokes Digital Announces Attendance at the 8th Annual Cannabis LAB (CLAB) Conference & Expo

Hollywood, Florida, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, a leading AI-powered digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that Lauren, CGO of Spokes Digital, will be attending the 8th Annual Cannabis LAB (CLAB) Conference & Expo, taking place October 2-3, 2025, at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

The CLAB Conference, themed “The Globalization of Cannabis,” is recognized as a pivotal event focusing on the expanding international cannabis market, import/export opportunities, and global regulatory challenges. It gathers industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to strategize the future of cannabis as a global commodity.

With South Florida positioned as a key gateway for the cannabis trade between the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, the event presents a unique opportunity for Spokes Digital to engage with a diverse network of professionals and explore new avenues for growth and collaboration.

Lauren’s attendance underscores Spokes Digital’s commitment to staying at the forefront of cannabis marketing innovation and compliance. The agency leverages advanced AI-driven marketing strategies tailored specifically for cannabis brands, helping them navigate regulatory landscapes while achieving measurable business growth.

“We are excited to be part of the CLAB Conference as it highlights the significance of international expansion in the cannabis industry,” said a spokesperson from Spokes Digital. “Engaging with global industry leaders will support our mission to empower cannabis brands through intelligent, compliance-focused marketing solutions.”

Attendees at the conference will have access to a full schedule of general sessions, breakout education, workshops, networking opportunities, and exclusive events curated to elevate the cannabis industry.

For more information about Spokes Digital and its participation at the CLAB Conference, please visit: https://spokesdigital.us/

For Clab Conference Visit: https://www.clabconference.com/

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is an AI-driven digital marketing agency exclusively focused on the cannabis industry. Known for its compliance-first approach, Spokes Digital empowers brands with tailored SEO, PPC, analytics, and AI marketing solutions that drive measurable results. Over the past eight years, the agency has helped cannabis companies generate over $400 million in revenue through innovative, growth-focused strategies.

Media Contact

Leeza Thomas,

Chief Digital Officer,

Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spokesdigital.us