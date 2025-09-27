Trident Infosol Unveils Falcon 3R: Redefining Rugged Embedded Computing with Next-Generation Performance

Bangalore, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Trident Infosol, a trusted provider of rugged embedded systems, proudly announces the launch of Falcon 3R, the

latest innovation in its proven Falcon family of small form factor (SFF) computers. Designed for the most

demanding avionics, defense, aerospace, and rugged industrial applications, Falcon 3R delivers a breakthrough combination of enhanced capabilities, expanded I/O flexibility, and unmatched SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) efficiency.

Powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13800HRE processor (6 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores, 20 threads), Falcon 3R not only builds on the legacy of the Falcon line but takes a decisive leap forward with significantly expanded mezzanine card support—5 x MiniPCIe and 2 x XMC slots—making it the most I/O-intensive system in the Falcon family. This advancement allows engineers to deploy a far wider range of I/O modules, ideal for complex mission-critical and data-heavy applications.

“Falcon 3R represents a major leap forward in rugged computing, bringing best-in-class performance in the industry’s most compact footprint,” said Mr. Pawan Seth, Director at Trident Infosol. “With its enhanced mezzanine card architecture, it unlocks a new level of I/O scalability, giving our customers the flexibility they need for evolving defense and aerospace requirements.”

Availability

Falcon 3R is now available for orders and integration. Customers can explore tailored configurations to meet unique mission and industrial requirements. https://www.trident-sff.com/falcon.html

For more details, website www.tridentinfosol.com email us using info@trident-sff.com

About Trident Infosol Pvt. Ltd.

Trident Infosol is an AS9100D & CEMILAC Certified Company providing world class rugged product and system designs, developed, and deployed on land, at sea, and in air for close to 20 years. Trident has provided systems for customers around the world. Engineered with perfection, Trident products are intended for use in mission critical applications where they are tested and qualified per the requisite MIL specs and standards. Trident’s services include Build- to-Print and Build-to-Spec as well as providing COTS or modified backplanes, power supplies, health monitors, development and industrial chassis, rugged ATR enclosures, storage and rugged NAS, workstations,

Ethernet switches, full sub-systems: 6U VME, 6U VPX, 3U VPX, VNX and more.

Contact:

Praveen K. H

Sr.Marketing Manager

Trident Infosol Pvt. Ltd.

Email: info@tridentinfosol.com