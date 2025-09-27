National Store LLC Launches Canon MAXIFY Printer in the UAE – Designed to Redefine Business Efficiency

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, the authorised distributor of Canon products in the UAE, proudly announces the availability of Canon’s latest business inkjet printers, the MAXIFY GX2040, GX4040, and GX6040. These cutting-edge printers are tailored to meet the growing demands of SMEs, home offices, and business professionals who require fast, cost-effective, and high-quality printing.

As part of Canon’s MAXIFY GX MegaTank lineup, all three models are powered by refillable ink tank technology, offering ultra-low running costs and high-volume productivity with minimal environmental impact.

Introducing the MAXIFY GX Series Models:

MAXIFY GX2040 : A compact 4-in-1 Canon printer (Print, Scan, Copy, Fax) with a 35-sheet ADF, ideal for home offices or small workgroups. It combines ease of use with professional-level performance and wireless connectivity.

MAXIFY GX4040 : Built for speed and scale, this 4-in-1 model offers faster print speeds, a larger touchscreen interface, and expanded paper handling capabilities for busy office environments.

MAXIFY GX6040: Designed for higher-volume users, the GX6040 delivers enterprise-grade output with a robust dual cassette system, automatic duplex printing, and superior colour accuracy—perfect for medium to large workgroups.

Key Features Across the Range:

Refillable MegaTank system with yields up to 14,000 pages from a single set of colour bottles

Low cost per page for significant long-term savings

Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity with mobile printing support

Compact, space-saving design for modern offices

Easy-to-use control panels and smart maintenance notifications

“We are excited to bring Canon’s MAXIFY GX2040, GX4040, and GX6040 models to professionals and businesses across the UAE,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “These printers reflect Canon’s commitment to sustainability, reliability, and innovation, key values we proudly represent as an exclusive distributor.”

With Canon’s trusted engineering and National Store LLC’s dedicated after-sales service network, the new MAXIFY GX series ensures customers receive both performance and peace of mind.

Availability

The Canon MAXIFY GX2040, GX4040, and GX6040 are now available across National Store LLC’s retail outlets, authorised dealers, and leading electronics retailers throughout the UAE.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID: info@nationalstore.ae

Website: https://nationalstore.ae/