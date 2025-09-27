The Law Office of John Dalton is Standing Up Against Workplace Discrimination Across Southern California

San Diego, California, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Office of John Dalton, a firm dedicated exclusively to employment law, continues to champion the rights of employees facing workplace discrimination throughout California. With offices serving clients in San Diego, Indio, Lancaster, Palm Springs, Irvine, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Orange County, and Temecula, the firm is committed to providing strong legal representation for individuals subjected to unfair treatment in the workplace.

Discrimination in the workplace can take many forms and leaves employees feeling powerless against corporations and those in positions of authority. The Law Office of John Dalton recognizes these challenges and fights to ensure every voice is heard. The firm represents clients experiencing:

Unfair treatment due to race, gender, age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or national origin;

Harassment that creates a hostile work environment;

Denial of reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities or medical conditions; and

Retaliation for reporting misconduct or participating in workplace investigations.

“Too often, those in power abuse their role, leaving employees vulnerable and afraid to speak out,” said John Dalton, founder of the firm and a former CIA officer. “Our mission is to stand beside those individuals, to give the unheard a voice to fight with, and to ensure they have the legal support they need.”

With years of dedicated experience, John Dalton’s firm focuses solely on discrimination , harassment and retaliation in the workplace. The firm’s exclusive focus means clients receive representation tailored to the complexities of workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, and other employment-related disputes.

What sets The Law Office of John Dalton apart is its unwavering commitment to the individual, not the corporation. By concentrating efforts on employees rather than businesses, the firm ensures that those who have been wronged have a chance to pursue justice. The attorneys approach each case with compassion, determination, and a deep understanding of how devastating workplace discrimination can be for an employee and their family.

The firm offers free case reviews to anyone facing workplace issues, providing an opportunity for individuals to share their story without financial pressure. It doesn’t matter if someone has been denied promotions due to age, harassed because of their gender, retaliated against for speaking up, or otherwise mistreated, the attorneys are ready to step in and advocate aggressively on their behalf.

From San Diego to Los Angeles and across Southern California, The Law Office of John Dalton has been a voice for the voiceless for almost 30 years. If you or someone you know is experiencing workplace discrimination, contact The Law Office of John Dalton today at (858)720-8422 for a confidential consultation and learn how an experienced employment attorney can help you reclaim your rights.