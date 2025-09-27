HDTV Supply Announces WolfPack 16×48 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Processor, Resolution Scaling, and Optional Quad-View Support

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading manufacturer of professional AV equipment, is proud to unveil its WolfPack 16×48 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher, a high-performance solution designed for large-scale video distribution. With 16 HDMI inputs to 48 outputs and support for distances up to 450 feet over CAT6, this system combines flexibility, scalability, and professional-grade performance to meet the demands of the most complex AV installations.

The WolfPack 16×48 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher is configured with 4-port input and output cards, ensuring easy customization and scalability. Users benefit from 80ms switching and latency, 1080p 60 Hz UHD resolution, and HDCP 2.3 / HDMI 2.0 compliant input cards for secure, high-quality signal distribution.

The switcher features a video wall processor capable of creating multi-screen arrangements, while an optional Quad-View card enables up to four sources to be displayed simultaneously on one screen. Each card includes separate audio inputs and outputs, giving integrators complete control over video and audio routing.

Control is made simple with Apps, WEB GUI, front panel buttons, and Windows software, making this matrix ideal for sports bars, corporate AV, control centers, universities, retail environments, and event venues.

Key Features of the WolfPack 16×48 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher:

16 HDMI inputs to 48 outputs with modular design

with modular design 450 feet over CAT6 transmission capability

transmission capability Video wall processor for multi-screen display setups

for multi-screen display setups Configured with 4-port cards for flexible integration

for flexible integration 80ms switching & latency for near real-time performance

for near real-time performance Resolution scaling on cards for optimized display quality

for optimized display quality Separate audio on all cards for flexible routing

for flexible routing 1080p 60 Hz UHD resolution supported

supported Optional Quad-View card to display 4 sources on 1 screen

to display 4 sources on 1 screen Optional wallplates to 450’ for convenient connectivity

for convenient connectivity Optional TV Control System for large venues

for large venues HDCP 2.3 & HDMI 2.0 compliant input cards

Windows software, Apps, and WEB GUI control

48×48 chassis sizefor professional scalability

Applications & Uses:

Sports Bars & Restaurants – Stream dozens of games to TVs across the venue with seamless switching.

– Stream dozens of games to TVs across the venue with seamless switching. Retail & Shopping Malls – Create captivating video wall displays to engage shoppers.

– Create captivating to engage shoppers. Corporate Offices & Training Facilities – Distribute presentations and training videos across multiple rooms.

– Distribute presentations and training videos across multiple rooms. Command & Control Centers – Monitor multiple security or operational feeds with precision.

– Monitor multiple security or operational feeds with precision. Universities & Auditoriums – Deliver lectures and events simultaneously to classrooms and overflow spaces.

– Deliver lectures and events simultaneously to classrooms and overflow spaces. Event Venues– Manage complex AV setups with flexible presets and multi-view options.

An HDTV Supply spokesperson commented: “Our WolfPack 16×48 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher is designed for professional environments that demand flexibility and reliability. With features like video wall processing, optional Quad-View, separate audio on all cards, and the ability to transmit HDMI up to 450 feet over CAT6, this matrix offers the scalability needed for today’s most advanced AV projects.”

To complement the product launch, HDTV Supply also offers a series of podcasts that explore how WolfPack matrix switchers and related AV technologies are used in real-world scenarios. These podcasts feature expert discussions, system integration tips, and case studies from industries such as sports entertainment, education, retail, and control centers. By tuning in, AV professionals can gain valuable insights into how to maximize the performance and versatility of solutions like the WolfPack 16×48 HDMI Matrix Switcher.

For more information on the WolfPack 16×48 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher, please visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-16×48-hdmi-matrix-switcher-w-video-wall-function-over-cat6-to-450-feet.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.