WLS Launches New Website to Meet Rising Demand for Fire Alarms & Security Systems in London and the South East

LONDON, UK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — WLS, a trusted leader in fire safety and security solutions with over 40 years of expertise, today announced the launch of its newly designed website. This digital platform has been specifically developed to serve the growing commercial demand for advanced Fire Alarm Systems and Integrated Security Solutions across London and the South East.

The new website delivers a streamlined user experience, making it easier for businesses, facilities managers, and developers to explore WLS’s extensive range of services. From commercial fire alarm design and installation to CCTV, access control, and integrated security systems, the platform highlights how WLS provides tailored solutions that meet both compliance and operational needs.

Built with commercial clients in mind, the site showcases WLS’s proven track record of delivering safety-critical systems in high-profile projects across the capital and surrounding regions. Visitors can access detailed service pages, case studies, and request consultations directly, ensuring an efficient journey from enquiry to project delivery.

“Our new website reflects WLS’s commitment to supporting businesses in London and the South East with reliable, compliant, and future-ready fire and security systems,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. “As commercial demand continues to grow, we wanted to create a platform that makes it easier than ever for organisations to engage with our expertise and discover the full scope of our solutions.”

About WLS

With over 40 years of industry experience, WLS provides complete fire safety and security system solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From consultation and design to installation and maintenance, WLS ensures each system delivers maximum reliability, compliance, and protection.

For media inquiries:

Contact: Elliott Martin

Tel: 0208 676 4300

Email: marketing@wls.ltd

Web: https://www.wls.ltd/