Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Showcasing Altech Corporation Motor Disconnect Switches

Montreal, Canada, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to launch a new digital campaign highlighting the advanced capabilities of Altech Corporation Motor Disconnect Switches.

Engineered with innovative silver-contact technology, these switches deliver exceptional safety and long-lasting performance. Despite their compact footprint, among the smallest 80 A switches in the industry, Altech Motor Disconnect Switches provide robust, reliable motor control for a wide range of industrial applications.

Key features include:

• One of the smallest 80 A switches on the market

• Across-the-line motor starting up to 75 hp / 600 V

• General Use Rating from 16 A to 150 A / 600 V

• Non-fused design with short-circuit withstand ratings of 10 kA (with back-up fuse)

• Rotary or toggle switch options, plus DIN rail and panel mount flexibility

• Comprehensive accessories such as door-mounting kits, fuse holders, and snap-on auxiliary contacts

• Enclosed switches with UL 4 and 4X Type 4X ratings for harsh environments

The digital campaign provides detailed product information, application guidance, and easy access to ordering options.

To learn more and explore the full range of Altech Motor Disconnect Switches, visit the dedicated campaign landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

