blackNgreen Founders Launch Nexiva — A Next-Gen AI Venture to Redefine Customer Care

Rs. 130 crore investment planned by 2028; India to serve as launchpad for global expansion

National, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — The founders of blackNgreen (BNG), Rahul Gupta and Karthik Shankar, announced the launch of Nexiva, an AI-first venture designed to reimagine customer care across industries worldwide. With a planned investment of Rs. 130 crore by 2028, Nexiva will focus on enhancing the already developed AI Solution- which is predictive, adaptive, and deeply inclusive — delivering personalized, human-like interactions at scale.

As part of this transition, BNG will transfer its entire AI practice to Nexiva. Besides BNG Founders chipping in their personal funds balance of the investment outlined will be raised from institutional investors in the short to medium term. The external fund raise is being looked at in the next six months. Of the total Rs. 130 crore investment, Rs. 40 crore has already been deployed in RCD. The remaining funds will be allocated to infrastructure and AI usage costs, sales and marketing for global expansion, and talent acquisition — including AI engineers, solution architects, and sales leaders. The venture will initially target Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East C North Africa (MENA), and India, regions where diverse consumer bases and evolving digital ecosystems present significant opportunities for transformation.

Rahul Gupta, Co-Founder of Nexiva, said: “Considering how rapidly AI use cases are scaling globally, it became imperative to create a dedicated venture focused entirely on our vision — not just building technology, but reimagining how customer care is delivered across cultures, languages, and industries. Nexiva is about building AI that is as inclusive as it is intelligent, ensuring businesses everywhere can connect with customers in the most human way possible.”

Karthik Shankar, Co-Founder of Nexiva, added: “There are deep synergies between BNG and Nexiva, which will help power Nexiva’s first phase of growth. It’s especially meaningful that India is the launchpad for our AI-first future, with the entire new solution being developed here.”

About Nexiva

Nexiva, spun out from blackNgreen, is an AI-first entity dedicated to developing advanced conversational platforms, real-time multilingual voice assistants, and agentic AI systems for autonomous decision-making in complex customer service environments. Its conversational agents are designed to deliver human-like engagement at limitless scale — enabling enterprises to transform service, sales, and support with speed, precision, and personalization. Website: http://nexiva.ai/

About blackNgreen

Founded by Rahul Gupta and Karthik Shankar in 2010, blackNgreen has been a pioneer in digital transformation, reshaping the global telecommunications industry with products such as Magic Voice, SmartConnect, and Mobibattle. These successes laid the foundation for the company’s evolution into AI-driven solutions, culminating in the launch of Nexiva.

*****