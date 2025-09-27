Stay on Top of the DAC Major Update – Expanded Database Support, Enhanced Security, and AI-Powered Features

WILMINGTON, DE, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided a major update of the DAC (Data Access Components) product line.

This release brings numerous enhancements to help developers work faster and more securely across various database systems.

The release includes general features and changes:

Support RAD Studio 13 Florence and Lazarus 4.2 for all DAC products

Demo projects now include full support for ReportBuilder 23, making it easier for developers to test and prototype using the latest reporting tools

Added support for Bearer Token authentication when connecting through HTTP tunnel

Support for system proxy settings in the TProxyOptions class for HTTP tunnelling

The TCustomDAConnection component now includes the Pooled function

Also, meet the product-specific improvements:

ODAC and Oracle provider in UniDAC

Added the SelfEvents property to TOraAlerter and TUniAlerter

Support for the BOOLEAN data type in Direct mode for Oracle 23 and later

Added support for passwords longer than 30 characters in Direct mode for Oracle 23 and later

IBDAC and Firebird/InterBase provider in UniDAC

Added the boNoTriggers and boZip options to the TIBCBackupService component

Added support for user-defined security databases to the TIBCSecurityService component for Firebird

MyDAC and MySQL provider in UniDAC

Support for vector data type in MySQL and MariaDB, enabling efficient storage and processing of high-dimensional embeddings for AI-powered applications like semantic search, NLP, image recognition, and recommendation systems.

Added the AnsiQuotesMode option to set the ANSI_QUOTES value for the sql_mode variable

Support for MariaDB 12

Added support for the UUID data type in MariaDB 10.7 and later

Support for the INET4 and INET6 data types in MariaDB 10.10 and later

InsertBatchSize option is added in TMyDump and TUniDump for controlling batch insert sizes and increasing performance

LiteDAC

Added support for the ISO8601-like time format for the TimeFormat property of the LiteConnection component

MS Access Provider in UniDAC

Improved the performance of DML operations executed within a transaction

Added the CacheSize and CacheLifetime options to improve performance in ExclusiveLock mode

Added the PartialIndex option to improve SELECT performance

NexusDB Provider in UniDAC

Added support for NexusDB 4.75.17

Delphi Data Access Components allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are terrific tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds – Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM and many others. In addition to these, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi, making it a comprehensive solution for all your database connectivity needs.

