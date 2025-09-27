Why AI Alone Won’t Save Supply Chains: Rethinking Resilient Supply Chains in Times of Disruption

Schindellegi, CH, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ —

AI as the Catalyst for a New Supply Chain Model

AI has become the nerve system of modern supply chains, moving them from reactive firefighting to proactive orchestration. According to Log-hub’s latest research on AI Use Cases in Logistics and their expertise in the field, these are the three areas where AI delivers the most impact:

Predictive forecasting and scenario planning : AI allows organizations to simulate multiple futures, from tariff shifts to sudden demand spikes, and prepare accordingly.

End-to-end visibility : By analysing vast and diverse data streams, AI enables decision-making in hours rather than weeks, improving both speed and accuracy.

Smarter optimization : Machine learning continuously balances costs, service levels, and sustainability targets, guiding companies toward more resilient sourcing, routing, and inventory strategies.

As Sandro Brändle explains: “We’ve seen this in practice. One global manufacturer, for instance, used AI to identify alternative suppliers within days of a regional shutdown, avoiding costly downtime. Others are using predictive analytics to anticipate demand shifts early, whether driven by weather patterns, online trends, or changing consumer behaviour. This is where AI moves from theory to real business impact.”

The Human + AI Partnership

AI’s value lies not in replacing expertise, but in amplifying it. Generative AI, for example, is helping professionals cut through complexity by summarising disruptions, highlighting trends, and even suggesting alternatives. Classical optimization models, meanwhile, remain critical for mathematically hard problems such as network design or transport planning.

This human–AI partnership reduces the burden of repetitive tasks and frees up professionals to focus on strategic decisions that shape resilience and growth. As Brändle notes, “AI is a co-pilot. It brings intelligence and speed to the table, but the direction still comes from people. For example, this human-in-the-loop approach is at the core of Log-hub’s inventory optimization solutions. It works in a way that AI continuously recommends optimal policies, but planners remain in control, adjusting reorder points, safety stock, and service targets to reflect real-world conditions. And that balance is what allows organisations to build resilience without losing human judgment.”

Building Resilient Supply Chains for the Future

To fully harness AI, organisations must invest not only in technology, but also in culture and data quality.

Brändle explains further: “Without accurate, timely data across the supply chain ecosystem, even the most advanced AI cannot deliver its full potential. And without a mindset open to probabilistic thinking, scenario planning, and continuous adaptation, organisations risk falling back into reactive patterns.

At Log-hub, we see supply chain leaders increasingly shift from a just-in-time approach toward a just-in-case mindset. They prioritize resilience without sacrificing competitiveness. And with AI as the enabler, companies can transform uncertainty into opportunity and turn volatility into a catalyst for innovation.”

In the years ahead, the winners in supply chain will not be those who avoid disruption, but those who embrace it with the right tools and intelligence. With AI at the core, resilient supply chains are no longer just possible, they are within reach.