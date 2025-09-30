Pet Care Market Expands with Rising Demand for Premium Services

In 2021, the global pet care market was valued at USD 150.67 billion and is forecast to reach USD 236.16 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1 % from 2022 to 2030. The market’s expansion is largely fueled by the trend of pet humanization and increasing consumer expenditure on household and pet-related categories. Many consumers are adopting smaller companion animals (cats, dogs, etc.) which are easier to “pamper,” thereby boosting demand for accessories such as feeders, bowls, and waterers.

In North America, the pet care market earned USD 68,675.2 million in 2022, and from 2023 to 2030, it is projected to grow at a 4.9 % CAGR. Among pet types, dogs generated the highest revenue share in 2022, though birds are projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The United States is slated to post the highest regional CAGR between 2023 and 2030.

Key statistics:

2021 market revenue: USD 150.67 billion

2030 projected valuation: USD 236.16 billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 5.1 %

North America: the largest regional share in 2021

Asia Pacific: the fastest-growing region

This growth is rooted in shifting social attitudes, rising pet adoption, and higher spending on pet health and lifestyle. For instance, the American Pet Products Association notes that around 85 million U.S. households own pets, with pet ownership rising from 56 % to 68 % over three decades. The COVID-19 pandemic further heightened adoption and fostering trends as households spent more time indoors. Meanwhile, millennials and Gen Z have played a major role: younger households now account for nearly 60 % of pet ownership, compared to about 30 % by baby boomers. Growing awareness of pet health, preventive care, and environmental concerns have also shaped demand. In response, many brands are shifting to sustainable and biodegradable materials—one example: in February 2022, Neo Bites became the first carbon-negative dog food brand in the U.S.

Key Market Trends & Insights

One major trend is sustainable innovation: as climate awareness grows, pet product makers are increasingly offering ecofriendly and recyclable materials rather than conventional plastics. Demand for premium, specialized pet accessories—such as designer feeders, smart gadgets, and high-end grooming tools—is climbing. The convenience enabled by e-commerce, subscription models, and home delivery is reshaping how consumers procure pet products.

Moreover, pet health is becoming central: preventive care, nutraceuticals, and veterinary services are gaining traction. The influence of social media and pet influencers also drives demand for novel, Instagram-friendly items. The segmentation of the market shows distinct growth patterns by pet type, by product or food type, and by region—each shaping investment and marketing strategies.

Market Size & Forecast

By 2022, the global market was estimated at USD 159.10 billion, and by 2030, forecast to hit USD 236.16 billion, growing at 5.1 % CAGR over the period. The report spans historical data from 2017–2020 and projects trends through 2030, covering segmentation by pet type (dog, cat, fish, bird, others), by type (products vs. food), and across regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The segmentation also drills down into subcategories: product side includes litter, grooming, toys/accessories; food side includes dry food, wet/canned, and treats/snacks.

North America led in 2021, accounting for about 43 % of global revenue, driven by high disposable incomes and strong pet ownership rates. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest at 5.6 % CAGR, due to rising incomes, expanding pet adoption, and stronger consumer spending in nations such as China and India.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The pet care industry is moderately concentrated: it features a mix of established global players and new entrants. To stay competitive, companies are diversifying their portfolios with new and innovative pet care solutions. For example, in December 2021, Wahl Animal introduced premium grooming brushes including a double-sided slicker brush and bath pin brush. In October 2020, Spectrum Brands acquired Armitage Pet Care Ltd., a specialty pet treat and toy business, expanding its reach and product range.

Key Companies:

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Mars, Incorporated

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Petmate Holdings Co.

Saturn Petcare GmbH

Tail Blazers

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

These firms compete through product development, geographic expansion, acquisitions, and branding. Their market shares vary by region and segment, but their influence helps shape standards, pricing, and consumer expectations within the broader pet care ecosystem.

Conclusion

Overall, the pet care market presents robust growth potential driven by evolving consumer attitudes, rising pet ownership, and demand for premium, health-oriented, and sustainable offerings. While North America currently commands the largest share, Asia Pacific is poised to become a key growth engine. Established players that continuously innovate in product lines, e-commerce reach, and sustainability practices are likely to lead the competitive landscape.

