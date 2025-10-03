NNL Academy Launches Plan MLB Pro Ruby Batch for NORCET 10 Preparation – Starting 3rd November

New Delhi, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — NNL Academy, India’s trusted destination for nursing exam preparation, is proud to announce the launch of its flagship Plan MLB Pro Ruby Batch, beginning 3rd November 2025. Specially designed for NORCET and other nursing competitive exams, the Ruby Batch brings structured coaching through offline, online, and satellite classes to meet the diverse needs of aspirants.

Recognized as one of the best coaching for NORCET exam preparation, NNL Academy combines expertise, technology, and strategy to give students a winning edge.

Three Powerful Learning Options

Offline Classes at NNL Academy (Delhi): Led by expert Mastermind faculty with intensive CBT practice and test-and-discussion sessions.

Online Classes with NNL One: Students across India can access the best online nursing coaching classes through the NNL One app, featuring live lectures, recorded sessions, notes, doubt-solving, and exam resources. This ensures comprehensive norcet coaching online from anywhere.

Satellite Classes at NNL EduHub (Jaipur): For students in Rajasthan, NNL EduHub offers high-quality norcet coaching in Jaipur through advanced satellite-enabled classrooms, delivering the same expert teaching experience as Delhi.

Why the Ruby Batch Stands Out

Focused preparation for NORCET 10

Trusted by toppers for consistent results

Expert faculty with proven strategies

Flexible learning across offline, online, and Jaipur satellite options

Commenting on the new batch, the NNL leadership said: “The Ruby Batch ensures every aspirant—whether in Delhi, Jaipur, or elsewhere in India—receives access to the best-in-class NORCET coaching through offline, online, or satellite classes.”

About NNL Academy

Since its inception, NNL Academy has emerged as a leader in norcet coaching, recognized as one of the best nursing coaching institutes in India. With its unique ecosystem of classes, books, apps, and digital resources, NNL continues to empower nursing aspirants to achieve their dream ranks.

Admissions for the Plan MLB Pro Ruby Batch are now open.

Visit: https://nnlone.com/plan-mlb-pro