CareSmartz360 to Showcase AI-Powered Home Care Solutions at the 2025 HCAOA National Home Care Conference

DALAS, TX, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, a leading-edge AI-powered home care software, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) National Home Care Conference, taking place October 20–21, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas Hotel.

The event is the premier gathering for personal care providers nationwide, uniting agency leaders, policymakers, & innovators to exchange insights, strategies, and solutions that improve care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.

At Booth #203, the CareSmartz360 team will showcase how their AI-powered platform is transforming agency operations. Attendees will experience firsthand how CareSmartz360 streamlines scheduling, billing, EVV compliance, and caregiver management while delivering actionable insights that improve both financial outcomes and caregiver retention.

“We’re excited to return to HCAOA’s flagship event and connect with agency leaders shaping the future of home care,” said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360. “Our mission is to empower agencies with intuitive tools that simplify day-to-day operations, improve compliance, and ultimately let providers focus on what matters most—delivering high-quality care.”

At Booth #203, Team Caresmartz will bring the future of home care to life:

Discover how our AI-powered platform boosts caregiver retention — in a HIPAA-secure, Microsoft Azure-certified environment — by honoring preferences, training, travel time, and certifications.

Experience seamless, secure communications via caregiver and agency mobile apps — think in-app messaging, automated alerts, and real-time updates.

Get to know deep operational insights through customizable dashboards — track caregiver engagement, compliance metrics, and client satisfaction at a glance.

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses, expert-led breakout sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, as well as an exhibit floor showcasing the industry’s most innovative solutions. CareSmartz360 invites attendees to stop by Booth #203 for live demonstrations and one-on-one discussions on scaling operations with smarter technology.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered, HIPAA-compliant home care management software serving over 1,000 agencies nationwide. Built for growing and established agencies and multi-location providers, the platform offers end-to-end tools for scheduling, EVV compliance, billing, payroll, training, and caregiver retention.

With integrations across 40+ states and a mobile-first design, CareSmartz360 empowers agencies to reduce paperwork, improve caregiver satisfaction, and enhance care outcomes.

About HCAOA

The Home Care Association of America is the premier trade association representing home care agencies across the United States. HCAOA advocates for policies that strengthen access to quality in-home care while supporting agency growth.

Through education, resources, & events like the National Home Care Conference, HCAOA empowers agencies to deliver safe, reliable, & compassionate care that helps seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans live independently at home.