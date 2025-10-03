Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting onsemi Industrial Automation Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce the launch of a new digital campaign featuring onsemi’s Industrial Automation Solutions.

Designed to drive the factories of tomorrow, onsemi’s portfolio delivers advanced power, sensing, and control technologies that enable robotics, inspection systems, and automated manufacturing to operate with maximum reliability and energy efficiency.

As a trusted onsemi partner, Future Electronics provides access to an extensive lineup of industrial automation solutions that help reduce downtime, lower operating costs, and support fully autonomous production environments.

Product Highlights

Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs): Compact modules that integrate power devices and drive circuitry, offering 600 V to 1200 V operation for efficient motor drives, HVAC systems, and automation equipment.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs: High-efficiency, fast-switching devices with low switching losses and robust thermal performance for compact, energy-efficient power systems.

Inductive Sensing Solutions: Precision sensing technology for accurate position and speed measurement, enhancing motion control and reducing system wear in motors, robotics, and control systems.

SiC Gate Drivers: Optimized for efficiency and protection, these gate drivers ensure reliable, high-speed switching for wide-bandgap power systems across industrial applications.

This digital campaign showcases how onsemi’s industrial automation portfolio empowers engineers to design next-generation manufacturing systems that are smarter, faster, and more energy-efficient.

For more information and to explore the full range of onsemi Industrial Automation Solutions, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

