Saelig Announces the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 PD – the World’s Fastest Enterprise USB Hub

NEW YORK, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Saelig Company, Inc. has announced the Cambrioni ThunderSync5-C16 PD, claimed to be the world’s fastest, most reliable, and intelligent multi-port USB hub, aimed at addressing the frustrations of mobile device testing and refurbishment. It features a technology first – a built-in one-click DFU mode – as well as full remote management, that will greatly enhance high-volume mobile device processing and test workflows. The ThunderSync5-C16 PD is a major advance in USB hub technology, powered by Thunderbolt 5 technology. The hub guarantees a minimum of 1.25 Gbps and up to 5 Gbps per port, maximizing performance for high-speed device processing and testing applications. Key performance advantages include:



7x faster data speeds than alternative USB hubs

than alternative USB hubs 8x faster charging compared to alternative USB hubs

compared to alternative USB hubs 25% faster data transfer than Cambrionix’s ThunderSync3

than Cambrionix’s ThunderSync3 96 devices processed at once through daisy-chaining

Currently software and device testing or refurbishing of hundreds of mobile devices can take hours of repetitive work, due to the need for manual set up and the impact of test failures triggered by power or USB endpoint limitation issues. The ThunderSync5-C16 PD eliminates device dropouts caused by USB endpoint limitations​. The ThunderSync5-C16 PD greatly reduces test time by automating zero-touch test configurations and speeding data throughput by up to 7x, saving hours for IT teams, software testers, educators, and refurbishers.

The ThunderSync5-C16 PD hub incorporates intelligent functionality designed for enterprise-grade device management through the Cambrionix Connect Premium license and provides:

One-click multi-device DFU mode for Apple silicon Macs and iOS devices with USB-C ports

for Apple silicon Macs and iOS devices with USB-C ports Flexible Power Delivery Management – Choose the maximum power output per port (60/ 45/30/27/15/4.5W)

Choose the maximum power output per port (60/ 45/30/27/15/4.5W) Schedule port and target charge mode – Turn ports on/off at specific times, set % charge levels on devices

Turn ports on/off at specific times, set % charge levels on devices Remote hub management through Cambrionix Connect software

through Cambrionix Connect software Custom device processing workflows via programmable ports

via programmable ports API and CLI integration through Cambrionix Toolkit

through Cambrionix Toolkit Multi-mounting options including desktop, surface, rack, and DIN configurations

The hub also features advanced USB Power Delivery (PD) with a shared 285W power output, supporting flexible, configurable per-port power profiles ranging from 4.5W to 60W. This intelligent power management system adapts to individual device requirements, optimizing charging efficiency across diverse device portfolios to ensure test stability during heavy power demand and long-term viability of device batteries.

The ThunderSync5-C16 PD’s superior performance over other hubs in real-world iOS device restoration scenarios will make it a valuable resource for app software QA laboratories requiring high-volume device testing, cloud device farms, professional test houses conducting comprehensive device validation, and OS (operating system) & app releases/updates needing rigorous testing on real devices prior to deployment to speed delivery of bug-free new features. Millions of smart phones, tablets and laptops traded in or recycled every week need to be charged, erased, updated, configured and tested, and device processing speed is key to maximizing profitability. Educational institutions deploying device fleets, healthcare organizations managing hundreds of medical devices, and retail, transport, and government sectors requiring volume device provisioning will all benefit from employing the ThunderSync5-C16 PD Hub.

Supplied with a Thunderbolt 5 host cable and 360W compact GaN power supply, each ThunderSync5-C16 PD includes 3 years of Connect Premium software, lifetime Connect Standard software access, dedicated 24/7 global support 24/7, and a 3-year warranty coverage with remote firmware updates. Additionally, all existing Cambrionix hub customers can request 6 months of Connect Premium at no charge until 3/31/2026. UK-based Cambrionix is a world-leader in the design and manufacture of industrial managed USB hubs and solutions to charge, connect and manage mobile devices. ThunderSync5-C16 PD is available now from Saelig Company Inc., Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.