Bearcat Painting Encourages Fort Worth & Parker County Homeowners to Schedule Exterior Painting Before Winter Weather Arrives

Aledo, TX, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — As fall temperatures settle across North Texas, Bearcat Painting is urging homeowners to schedule exterior house painting services now — before colder weather reduces the effectiveness of paint application and increases the risk of damage to siding, trim, and wood surfaces.

“Fall is the best time for exterior painting in North Texas,” said Whit Kinser, owner of Bearcat Painting. “Mild temperatures and lower humidity allow paint to cure properly, giving homeowners in Fort Worth and surrounding areas the strongest protection against moisture, peeling, and cracking. Waiting until winter often means poor adhesion, costly repairs, and compromised curb appeal.”

Bearcat Painting specializes in residential and commercial exterior painting services, including painting of siding and trim, garage doors, shutters, fences, and decks. Using premium Sherwin-Williams exterior paints specifically designed for North Texas weather, the company combines professional preparation — including sanding, caulking, priming, and sealing — with skilled craftsmanship to deliver long-lasting results.

Why Fort Worth Homeowners Should Paint Now

Local house painting contractors recommend scheduling before the holidays to:

Protect siding and trim from winter moisture damage.

Prevent peeling and cracking with a weatherproof seal.

Boost curb appeal for upcoming holiday gatherings.

Save money in the long term by avoiding major repairs in the spring.

Serving Greater Fort Worth, TX Area Communities

Based in Aledo, TX 76008, Bearcat Painting proudly serves homeowners across Fort Worth, Benbrook, Weatherford, Willow Park, White Settlement, Ridgmar, Westover Hills, and Camp Bowie. Known for detailed craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and reliable scheduling, the company has earned a reputation as the trusted neighborhood painter near Fort Worth.

About Bearcat Painting

Bearcat Painting is a family-owned Fort Worth Painting Company, offering professional interior painting, exterior house painting, cabinet refinishing, and trim and molding services. Licensed and insured, the company serves homeowners in Fort Worth, Parker County, and Tarrant County, with a commitment to quality, affordability, and lasting results.