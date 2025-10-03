What the World Needs Now: Psychotherapist’s Writings on Love Offer Timely Wisdom Amid Global Division

LOS ANGELES, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — With wars raging from Ukraine to Myanmar and deepening political and cultural divides at home, the question looms: Can humanity ever find common ground? The late Dr. Pieter Noomen, a psychotherapist and minister, believed the answer lay in a force often dismissed as simplistic — love.

Dr. Noomen, who served as senior minister of three Protestant churches and later as a psychotherapist, spent his final years writing about love on his website, www.wordsforall.org.

An example of his writing:

“Love is an emotion all right. In human eyes, it can look as the mother of all feelings … also the father. Yet feeling love is just one facet of it, as love equals life. It indicates that all existing stems from it, has it as content, direction and purpose.”

His writings, which he said were often direct communications from “I AM” (a name others might recognize as God, Allah, Jehovah or the Father), confront the central human struggle: Why, despite knowing love’s power, do we fail to live by it?

In one passage, “I AM” reflects:

ere’s “The problem is not with love or life, but with twisted facts at your disposal. Nothing on earth seems to support with firm data love as all life’s essence. … Even if outer layers perform well, what about deep desires being fulfilled?”

At a time when headlines are filled with conflict and division, Dr. Noomen’s writings challenge readers to revisit love not as an abstract idea, but as a radical, practical force for healing.

An Example of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week”:

“The love stirring in you is Me. It will not let go of itself; it’ll grow on you. Allow it.

There is no exception to life’s innate desires to deepen love and to add to its joy.

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

