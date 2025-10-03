Kristi Zentner & Heather Marx Partner With Attorney Credits: Drafting Controversial Contract Clauses

Chattanooga, TN, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a national leader in continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand CLE course, Drafting Controversial Contract Clauses: What Clauses Are Worth the Fight?, taught by seasoned attorneys Kristi Zentner and Heather Marx.

Contract negotiations often come down to heated debates over certain provisions. While clients may want everything—and so does the other side—the real challenge for attorneys is determining which clauses are truly worth fighting for. This dynamic program provides attorneys with insights from both sides of the negotiating table: Zentner, a transactional attorney, and Marx, a commercial litigator, share how these issues play out in real-world negotiations and litigation.

The course examines some of the most contentious clauses in contract law, including indemnification, limitation of liability, representations and warranties, and confidentiality provisions. Attendees will learn how to assess risk, leverage negotiation dynamics, draft enforceable provisions, and avoid ambiguities that often lead to disputes.

Course Highlights:

Key clauses most often at the center of disputes.

How to evaluate negotiation dynamics and counterparty risk.

Drafting enforceable, risk-shifting provisions tailored to the client.

Strategies for memorializing negotiations clearly and accurately.

Practical drafting tips to reduce litigation risk.

About the Instructors

Heather Marx, Co-Managing Partner of Cozen O’Connor’s Minneapolis office, is a nationally recognized commercial litigator who represents corporations and individuals in contract disputes, trade matters, real estate, bankruptcy litigation, and employment law. She is frequently recognized for her leadership and legal excellence, including being named to Minnesota Lawyer Magazine’s Top Women in Law and The American Lawyer’s Midwest Trailblazers list.

Kristi Zentner, also with Cozen O’Connor, is a transactional attorney who represents clients in general business, supply chain management, and trade matters. She frequently serves as outside general counsel, helping businesses structure agreements that align with objectives while minimizing disputes. Her practice includes contract drafting, corporate governance, intellectual property, and compliance with regulatory frameworks.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits. For more information or to register, visit: https://www.attorneycredits.com