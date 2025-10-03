Future Electronics Launches Lead Generation Campaign Featuring Infineon Whitepaper on High-SNR MEMS Devices for AI Emotion Detection

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new lead generation campaign featuring Infineon’s latest whitepaper: Enabling Emotion Detection in AI using High-SNR MEMS Devices.

The whitepaper highlights how Infineon’s XENSIV™ MEMS microphones are driving advancements in audio sensing by enabling highly accurate emotion detection in artificial intelligence applications. These microphones are recognized as the gold standard for audio signal capture, offering unmatched precision and quality.

Infineon’s XENSIV™ family is built on the company’s industry-leading MEMS microphone chips and ASICs, the world’s best-selling microphone components. They deliver high signal-to-noise ratio, minimal distortion even at high sound pressure levels, and exceptionally consistent performance across devices. With selectable power modes and compact package sizes, they are well suited for both consumer electronics and industrial applications such as predictive maintenance and security.

Through this campaign, engineers and designers are invited to download Infineon’s new whitepaper to explore how high-SNR MEMS devices are shaping the future of AI-driven audio applications including emotion detection, voice recognition, and enhanced human-machine interaction.

The whitepaper Enabling Emotion Detection in AI using High-SNR MEMS Devices is available to download on the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###