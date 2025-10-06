Revyz Introduces Xray Test Management Drift Analytics, Unveils “Command Center” Rebrand, and Completes Strategic Migration to Atlassian Forge

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Revyz, a leader in data management security and compliance for the Atlassian ecosystem, today announced a significant expansion of its platform with the introduction of Xray Test Management Configuration Drift Analytics and enhanced Xray data protection. This announcement coincides with the strategic rebranding of its flagship applications to Command Center for Jira and Command Center for Confluence, and the successful migration of its apps to the Atlassian Forge platform.

This multi-faceted announcement addresses the increasing complexity of Atlassian Cloud administration by offering a single, comprehensive solution for data security, compliance, and management.

Highlights of the Announcement:

New Xray Test Management Capabilities: Introducing Xray Configuration Drift Analytics to monitor changes and streamline troubleshooting, alongside comprehensive Xray data protection to prevent data loss.

“Command Center” Rebrand: “Data Manager for Jira” and “Data Manager for Confluence” are now rebranded as Command Center , reflecting the evolution into a unified platform for security, compliance, and administration.

Completed Atlassian Forge Migration: Revyz has fully migrated its apps to Atlassian Forge, ensuring long-term stability, security, and alignment with Atlassian’s future vision ahead of the Connect framework’s end-of-support.

New Capabilities for Xray Test Management

For organizations that rely on Jira with the Xray Test Management Suite, quality assurance data is critical for successful product delivery and compliance. However, this data is vulnerable to loss from human error or configuration mistakes. While Atlassian is responsible for the Jira Cloud infrastructure, customers are explicitly responsible for protecting their data within the platform, including third-party app data like Xray. The loss of Xray data can lead to project delays, rework, and compliance failures which could be very costly for customers.

Revyz Command Center provides a solution by offering a purpose-built suite of features for Xray data protection and management:

Xray Data Protection: Unlike native Jira backups, which don’t cover third-party app data, Revyz provides comprehensive backup for Xray data including attachments that are critical for traceability and the data is all available to customers in their own public cloud infrastructure (AWS or Azure) or Revyz infra built on AWS.

Xray Configuration Drift Analytics: This new feature helps streamline operational troubleshooting and change management by allowing administrators to discover and monitor how their Xray application configurations have changed. It simplifies troubleshooting by correlating configuration changes to specific events, such as a broken test automation caused by a modified custom field. It also helps organizations continually assess configurations against desired policies for compliance and maintain a historical record for audits.

“Command Center” Rebranding Reflects a Unified Platform

Revyz’s apps have evolved from simple data backup and restore tools into a comprehensive platform that addresses a wide range of critical use cases in security and compliance. The new name, Command Center, reflects this expansion, positioning the platform as a central hub for administrators to manage, secure, and optimize their entire Atlassian Cloud environment.

This evolution addresses the problem of “app sprawl” in the Atlassian Marketplace. Instead of relying on multiple point solutions from different vendors, which can lead to increased costs, administrative overhead, and security risks, administrators can now use a single, unified platform. Command Center for Jira and Command Center for Confluence offer a unified toolset that includes:

Data Protection and Management: Automated backups with granular, cross-site, and in-place recovery options.

Advanced Security and Compliance: Extended, immutable audit trails of administrative actions that help simplify compliance with regulations like GDPR, SOX, and HIPAA.

Streamlined Administration: Tools to automate routine tasks, prevent configuration drift, and optimize instance health by cleaning up unused artifacts.

Actionable Insights: In-depth analytics on user activity, data storage, and license allocation, offering opportunities for cost savings and improved performance.

“The name ‘Command Center’ comes from our personal history and passion. We understand that in the world of data, control is everything,” said Sanket Parlikar, CTO and Co-founder of Revyz. “This rebranding is a commitment to our vision of providing a single, intuitive platform that empowers administrators to move from a reactive to a proactive stance. As these platforms become more embedded in the fabric of every enterprise, having a centralized Command Center is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity for governance, security, and operational excellence”.

Strategic Migration to Atlassian Forge

In a critical move for long-term viability, Revyz has completed the migration of its applications from the legacy Atlassian Connect framework to the new Atlassian Forge platform. This strategic shift aligns Revyz with Atlassian’s future vision for cloud apps.

The migration was driven by the non-negotiable end-of-support (EOS) timeline for Connect, which concludes with a final cessation of support by Q4 2026. By building on Forge, Revyz ensures its apps remain aligned with Atlassian’s preferred development platform and can take advantage of future platform innovations. Revyz adopted an “Incremental Adoption (Connect on Forge)” strategy for its migration, a hybrid model that allowed the company to leverage Forge’s immediate benefits while systematically transitioning its core functionality. Revyz has since achieved full feature parity with its legacy Connect apps and is now fully transitioned to Forge.

This is more than a milestone for Revyz: it’s a massive leap forward for every Atlassian administrator. The combination of groundbreaking Xray Drift Analytics, the unified vision of Command Center, and our future-proof Forge platform delivers on a single promise: to replace complexity with clarity. We’re empowering teams to stop juggling tools and start leading with unshakeable confidence, knowing their entire Atlassian environment is secure, managed, and ready for whatever comes next.

About Revyz: Revyz is a leading provider of data management and security solutions for the Atlassian Cloud. Its Command Center platform provides a unified toolset for Jira and Confluence administrators to protect, manage, and optimize their Atlassian environments. Backed by Atlassian Ventures and Druva, Revyz is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to ensure the resilience and security of their business-critical Atlassian data. For more information, visit https://www.revyz.io/.

Contact: info@revyz.io