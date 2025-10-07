Mantra Softech Awarded by UIDAI for Pioneering Spoof Detection in Biometric Authentication

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mantra Softech Receives UIDAI Recognition for Innovation in Biometric Authentication

Mantra Softech, a leading provider of biometric and identity management solutions, has been honored with the Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Contribution to Innovation in Biometric Authentication Solutions by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The certificate was presented by Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, IAS – CEO, UIDAI, together with the UIDAI leadership team, to Mr. Hiren Bhandari, Director – Technical, and Mr. Bhavyen Bhandari, Director – Project, during the fourth Aadhaar Samvaad hosted by UIDAI in Hyderabad. This recognition highlights Mantra Softech’s pioneering development of the most accurate spoof detection technology in biometrics, an innovation that sets a new benchmark in secure identity management.

Tackling the Challenge of Spoofing in Biometric Systems

Biometric authentication has become an integral part of India’s digital identity infrastructure, powering secure access for millions across government, banking, telecom, and enterprise ecosystems. However, as adoption has grown, so have the threats. Fraudulent attempts using fake fingerprints, silicone molds, digital projection, and paper projection pose serious challenges to the integrity of biometric systems.

Recognizing these risks, Mantra Softech dedicated significant R&D resources to developing a solution that could accurately detect and prevent spoofing attempts in real time. This led to the creation of one of the world’s most advanced spoof detection technologies, combining AI-driven liveness detection with compliance to global security standards.

The Innovation: Most Accurate Spoof Detection Technology

The technology that earned Mantra Softech this recognition is designed to fortify biometric systems against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

AI-Powered Liveness Detection: Deep learning models trained on extensive datasets can distinguish between real and fake biometric traits by analyzing texture, depth, and reflectivity.

Deep learning models trained on extensive datasets can distinguish between real and fake biometric traits by analyzing texture, depth, and reflectivity. ISO/IEC 30107 PAD Compliance: The solution meets international standards for Presentation Attack Detection, ensuring global relevance and reliability.

The solution meets international standards for Presentation Attack Detection, ensuring global relevance and reliability. Real-Time Verification: Spoof attempts are flagged instantly, enabling fast and secure authentication for high-volume environments.

Spoof attempts are flagged instantly, enabling fast and secure authentication for high-volume environments. Cross-Modality Integration: The system works across fingerprint, iris, face, and palm biometrics, providing a comprehensive layer of protection.

By achieving unprecedented accuracy, Mantra Softech has addressed one of the biggest pain points in biometric security—ensuring that authentication systems remain trustworthy and fraud-resistant.

India’s First Milestones in Biometric Security

Alongside this recognition, Mantra Softech has achieved several national and global firsts:

India’s First iBeta Certification for Iris Sensors: Achieving iBeta Level-1 & Level-2 PAD certification validates the company’s commitment to world-class compliance and reliability.

Achieving iBeta Level-1 & Level-2 PAD certification validates the company’s commitment to world-class compliance and reliability. India’s First Spoof Lab in Ahmedabad: A dedicated lab for testing and benchmarking presentation attack detection, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in biometric R&D.

A dedicated lab for testing and benchmarking presentation attack detection, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in biometric R&D. World’s First Spoof Large Model – ASIM: Mantra has developed ASIM (Anti-Spoofing Intelligence Multi-biometric System), a unified AI model trained for face, fingerprint, and iris spoof detection. This groundbreaking innovation will be officially launched at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF)- Oct 2025.

These achievements position Mantra Softech as not only an Indian leader but also a global innovator in biometric security.

Strengthening India’s Digital Ecosystem

The recognition at Aadhaar Samvaad in Hyderabad underscores Mantra Softech’s alignment with the Government of India’s Digital India mission, which emphasizes secure, inclusive, and technology-driven growth. UIDAI’s endorsement validates the company’s role in safeguarding the Aadhaar ecosystem and supporting the larger vision of a trusted digital society.

A Mantra Softech spokesperson stated:

“We are honored to receive this recognition from UIDAI and Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, IAS. Our innovation in spoof detection, coupled with India’s first iBeta-certified iris sensor and the ASIM model, reinforces India’s leadership in digital identity. These milestones will ensure biometric authentication remains resilient against evolving threats while supporting the nation’s mission for a secure, future-ready ecosystem.”

Impact Across Industries

The applications of Mantra Softech’s spoof detection and related innovations extend far beyond Aadhaar. Industries that rely heavily on secure identity verification are already benefitting:

Banking & Fintech: Prevents fraudulent account openings and strengthens transaction security.

Prevents fraudulent account openings and strengthens transaction security. Telecom: Enhances subscriber KYC processes with fraud-proof biometric checks.

Enhances subscriber KYC processes with fraud-proof biometric checks. Government Services: Secures Aadhaar-linked programs, subsidies, and welfare distribution.

Secures Aadhaar-linked programs, subsidies, and welfare distribution. Aviation & Border Security: Provides robust, real-time passenger identity verification.

Provides robust, real-time passenger identity verification. Enterprise Security: Ensures trusted workforce management and logical access control.

Looking Ahead

The recognition from UIDAI represents a milestone in Mantra Softech’s journey but also a springboard for future innovation. With India’s first Spoof Lab, iBeta-certified iris sensor, and the world’s first ASIM large model, the company is strengthening its role as a global pioneer in biometric security.

With deployments in over 40 countries, Mantra Softech continues to invest in multimodal authentication, AI-driven identity intelligence, and cloud-native security frameworks, reinforcing India’s reputation as a hub for advanced digital identity technologies.