Active Cleaning Solutions Expands Equipment Fleet for Sydney Commercial Cleaning Needs

Oran Park, Australia, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Active Cleaning Solutions introduces new equipment options to support Sydney businesses with flexible and affordable cleaning solutions.

Active Cleaning Solutions, a leading provider of commercial and industrial cleaning services, has expanded its equipment fleet to better serve Sydney businesses. With increased demand for self-managed cleaning solutions, the company now offers broader access to scrubber hire across Sydney, along with professional sweeper hire services throughout Sydney.

From warehouses and carparks to retail centres and hospitality venues, business owners are recognising the benefits of incorporating professional cleaning equipment into their regular maintenance schedules. Active Cleaning Solutions provides both walk-behind and ride-on scrubbers, suitable for various floor sizes and types, all available for flexible rental periods.

“We understand that not every business has the capacity or need to invest in cleaning machinery full-time,” said a spokesperson for Active Cleaning Solutions. “That’s why our hire services give them access to top-tier equipment without the financial commitment.”

In addition to scrubbers, the company’s sweeper hire service available in Sydney is designed for outdoor and large indoor spaces where debris, dust, and litter are common. These machines are ideal for keeping entryways, loading docks, and warehouses clear, contributing to a safer and more professional environment.

All equipment rentals include operational guidance and are maintained to the highest industry standards. This ensures that clients can start cleaning confidently and efficiently from day one. With prompt delivery and customer-focused service, Active Cleaning Solutions continues to build on its reputation as a reliable cleaning partner.

Businesses across Sydney now have more options to maintain clean, safe, and compliant facilities thanks to this expanded offering. To learn more about equipment hire or schedule a consultation, visit www.activecleaningsolutions.com.au.

About Active Cleaning Solutions

Active Cleaning Solutions is a trusted Sydney-based provider of commercial cleaning services and equipment hire. With a focus on tailored solutions and customer satisfaction, the company offers pressure washing, carpark cleaning, sweeper and scrubber hire, and more to meet the diverse needs of businesses across New South Wales.