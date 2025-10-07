Pacific Harbor Line and President Otis L. Cliatt II Receive Prestigious 2025 Maritime Industry Salute Award

Long Beach, CA,2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Pacific Harbor Line (PHL), the neutral switching railroad for the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and its President, Otis L. Cliatt II, were honored with the 2025 Maritime Industry Salute Award by the International Seafarers Center (ISC) of the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. The award was presented at ISC’s annual gala aboard the USS IOWA on October 2nd.

The Maritime Industry Salute Award honors individuals and organizations that make significant contributions to the welfare of seafarers visiting the San Pedro Bay ports. The ISC recognized Mr. Cliatt and Pacific Harbor Line for their outstanding professional performance in ensuring safe, secure, and efficient cargo handling, and for their steadfast advocacy for both seafaring and shoreside workers. The award highlights PHL’s ongoing support for the mission of the International Seafarers Center, which provides essential services and a home-away-from-home for mariners from around the world.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the International Seafarers Center at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles,” said Cliatt II. “This award is a testament to the entire PHL team’s commitment to operational excellence and, most importantly, to supporting the seafarers who are the lifeblood of global trade.”

The International Seafarers Center at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles supports seafarers of all backgrounds with essential services including transportation, housing, communication, and spiritual care. Beyond these, ISC provides care packages, holiday celebrations, and community support programs, all guided by its values of Integrity, Excellence, Good Stewardship, Empathy, and Humanity. Committed to the comfort, safety, and well-being of every crew member, ISC reflects the high standards of the San Pedro Bay port complex.

“Mr. Otis Cliatt and Pacific Harbor Line were selected for this honor because of their unwavering commitment to supporting the maritime community, from ensuring the safety and well-being of seafarers, to fostering strong connections with local workers and residents,” said Guy Fox, Chairman of the Board, International Seafarers Center of the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Since 1998, Pacific Harbor Line has served as the neutral switching railroad for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, connecting port terminals to the national rail network with safe, efficient operations. Beyond moving cargo, PHL is committed to supporting the community, maritime workers, and seafarers, while prioritizing safety, service, and sustainable practices that protect the environment.