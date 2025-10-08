North America Sporting Goods Market: The Online Revolution in Sales

The North America sporting goods market was valued at USD 137,170.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 267,645.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing popularity of national and international sporting events, such as the Soccer World Cup, Olympic Games, and Cricket World Cup, is significantly contributing to this growth. Additionally, women’s participation in sports has risen substantially across North America in recent years.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and Sports Marketing Surveys USA, 232.6 million Americans engaged in sports and fitness activities in 2021—the highest number since 2016. This surge is driven by growing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the importance of sports and fitness, which in turn fuels the demand for sporting goods in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the market in 2020, initially causing a decline in sales for most companies. However, by the end of that year, sporting goods manufacturers performed strongly, outpacing other apparel, footwear, and equipment producers. The sector showed greater resilience as sports and fitness activities increased among individuals during the pandemic.

Data from the 2022 Olympic Committee reveals that the U.S. Olympic team for the Beijing Games included 107 women out of 222 athletes, marking the highest number of female athletes for any nation in Winter Olympics history. Similarly, Canadian government data from the 2020 Olympics shows that women made up 60% of Canada’s athletes and 55% of its Paralympic team. The rising involvement of women in sports is expected to positively influence the regional sporting goods market.

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Sporting Goods Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Dominance of the U.S. Market: The U.S. held the largest revenue share of over 92.5% in 2022. The increasing engagement of women and children in sports and fitness activities is expected to generate strong demand for sporting goods. Leading manufacturers are introducing new products to attract these growing consumer segments.

The U.S. held the largest revenue share of over 92.5% in 2022. The increasing engagement of women and children in sports and fitness activities is expected to generate strong demand for sporting goods. Leading manufacturers are introducing new products to attract these growing consumer segments. Ball Sports Lead Market Share: In 2022, ball sports accounted for the largest share at more than 84.9%. This growth is driven by the rising popularity of major global sporting events such as the Olympics, Football World Cup, and NBA. Public interest in athletes and premier league tournaments continues to expand the global sports event sector.

In 2022, ball sports accounted for the largest share at more than 84.9%. This growth is driven by the rising popularity of major global sporting events such as the Olympics, Football World Cup, and NBA. Public interest in athletes and premier league tournaments continues to expand the global sports event sector. Offline Distribution Channels Predominate: The North American sporting goods market is divided into offline and online sales channels. The offline segment held a 58.8% revenue share in 2022. With consumers spending more time outdoors during the pandemic, sales of sporting apparel and equipment through physical retail outlets increased. Sports goods retailers in the U.S. reported monthly sales growth in 2021 compared to 2020.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 137,170.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 267,645.1 Million

CAGR (2023-2030): 8.7%

U.S.: Largest market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the sporting goods market focus on expanding and diversifying their product lines. Mergers and acquisitions remain key strategies for gaining competitive advantages. Leading manufacturers also emphasize robust customer service to strengthen market positions.

Adidas introduced its SS23 Melbourne Tennis Collection, featuring performance apparel with vibrant prints inspired by nature, and incorporating HEAT.RDY and Aeroready technologies.

introduced its SS23 Melbourne Tennis Collection, featuring performance apparel with vibrant prints inspired by nature, and incorporating HEAT.RDY and Aeroready technologies. New Balance signed Tyrese Maxey, an emerging NBA talent, as a brand ambassador, leveraging his passion and leadership both on and off the court.

signed Tyrese Maxey, an emerging NBA talent, as a brand ambassador, leveraging his passion and leadership both on and off the court. Yonex Co., Ltd. launched a new racquet model, the ASTROX NEXTAGE, designed for intermediate players seeking enhanced power and hitting experience, along with the lightweight POWER CUSHION AERUS Z badminton shoes that facilitate quick footwork.

launched a new racquet model, the ASTROX NEXTAGE, designed for intermediate players seeking enhanced power and hitting experience, along with the lightweight POWER CUSHION AERUS Z badminton shoes that facilitate quick footwork. As part of its sustainability efforts, Adidas also launched TERREX HS1, its first product made with wood-based SPINNOVA fibers, where at least 30% of the fabric consists of SPINNOVA fibers and 70% is organic cotton, demonstrating a commitment to reducing plastic waste.

Key Players

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Columbia Sportswear Company

Under Armour, Inc.

lululemon athletica Inc.

Yonex Co., Ltd.

New Balance Athletics, Inc

Callaway Golf Company

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The North America sporting goods market is poised for significant growth through 2030, driven by rising participation in sports and fitness activities, especially among women and youth, and the increasing popularity of major sporting events. Despite setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has demonstrated resilience and rapid recovery. With offline retail continuing to dominate sales and key players innovating in product offerings and sustainability, the sector is well-positioned to capitalize on growing consumer demand for quality and performance-oriented sporting goods.