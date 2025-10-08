U.S. Electric Shavers Market 2033: A Look at Key Industry Players

The U.S. electric shavers market was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2033. The rising demand for electric shavers is primarily driven by the convenience they offer, increasing adoption among women, and a growing preference for cordless and hybrid shavers suitable for both travel and home use.

Online sales platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart are boosting market growth by increasing product accessibility. Additionally, heightened awareness about personal hygiene, amplified by social media and grooming trends in the U.S., is contributing to greater consumer interest in electric shavers. U.S. manufacturers are incorporating technological innovations such as waterproof designs, multi-functional blades, and features tailored for sensitive skin to attract consumers. The integration of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and smart displays also enhances the appeal of modern electric shavers. For example, in July 2024, Spectrum Brands, Inc. (Remington) launched the Blader Pro shaver, featuring five dual track heads for efficient shaving and a Power Flex 360° neck that adjusts to facial contours, providing a smooth and comfortable finish. These continuous innovations are key factors driving market expansion.

There is also an increasing focus on personal grooming and hygiene among U.S. consumers, driven by lifestyle changes and evolving social norms. Growing awareness of skin health and appearance is encouraging more women to adopt electric shavers. Advertising campaigns and social media influencers play an important role in educating consumers on the benefits of electric shavers, including convenience, skin comfort, and efficiency. Platforms like YouTube serve as crucial advertising channels, offering detailed product insights and enhancing consumer engagement. These promotional efforts are significant contributors to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Product Segment: Foil electric shavers held the largest market share at 47.52% in 2024. This is due to their ability to provide close and precise shaves ideal for daily grooming. Foil shavers use oscillating blades beneath a thin foil screen to lift and cut hair close to the skin, making them especially popular among consumers with sensitive skin, working professionals, and older adults.

Cordless electric shavers dominated the market with an 83.95% share in 2024. Their popularity stems from portability, convenience, and ease of use. The younger demographic in the U.S. prefers cordless models, largely due to USB rechargeability and long battery life, with some models offering up to 90 minutes of use on a single charge. Fast-charging features further enhance user satisfaction, making cordless shavers the favored choice across both entry-level and premium product categories. End-User Segment: Men accounted for 68.94% of the electric shavers market revenue in 2024. This dominance is attributed to men’s routine facial grooming needs and the availability of powerful motors, multi-directional heads, and blades designed for thick or coarse facial hair.

Men accounted for 68.94% of the electric shavers market revenue in 2024. This dominance is attributed to men’s routine facial grooming needs and the availability of powerful motors, multi-directional heads, and blades designed for thick or coarse facial hair. Distribution Channel: Offline sales channels accounted for 59.57% of the market share in 2024. U.S. consumers often prefer to evaluate electric shavers in-store before purchasing. Hypermarkets and supermarkets provide wide product visibility and immediate availability, attracting price-conscious buyers. The hands-on experience and instant feedback available at physical stores are major factors driving offline sales.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.07 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 4.94 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 5.5%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The U.S. electric shavers market features intense competition among both global and local brands. Leading companies like Braun, Philips Norelco, and Panasonic are expanding their presence through big-box retailers, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels. They leverage influencer marketing and product bundling strategies to increase visibility and capture greater market share.

Key Players

Andis Company

Conair Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Manscaped, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Procter & Gamble (Braun GmbH)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (Remington)

Vega

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Walker & Company Brands (Bevel)

Conclusion

The U.S. electric shavers market is set for steady growth driven by increasing consumer focus on personal grooming, technological innovations, and growing acceptance of cordless and hybrid shavers. The expanding role of online sales and strong offline retail presence, combined with active marketing and product development by leading brands, will continue to support market expansion through 2033. The increasing participation of women in the electric shavers segment and the convenience of modern features are expected to sustain demand, solidifying the market’s growth trajectory.