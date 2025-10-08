Revolutionize Grocery Shopping with Our Advanced BigBasket Clone App Features

GUJARAT, India, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading provider of on-demand app solutions, has announced the launch of its BigBasket Clone App , a fully-featured grocery delivery platform designed to transform the way customers shop for groceries online. With tailored apps for customers, delivery partners, and stores, the platform ensures smooth operations, faster deliveries, and a convenient shopping experience.

Key Features of Our BigBasket Clone App – Customer App

Easy Store Onboarding: Stores can quickly register, upload documents, and get approved to start selling on the platform.

Stores can quickly register, upload documents, and get approved to start selling on the platform. Product & Inventory Management: Add, edit, or remove products with real-time stock updates to avoid order cancellations.

Add, edit, or remove products with real-time stock updates to avoid order cancellations. Order Alerts & Management: Receive instant notifications for new orders with the ability to accept, reject, or schedule them.

Receive instant notifications for new orders with the ability to accept, reject, or schedule them. Store Dashboard: Monitor sales, active orders, revenue reports, and customer feedback from a single panel.

Monitor sales, active orders, revenue reports, and customer feedback from a single panel. Promotions & Discounts: Run store-level offers, coupons, and discounts to attract and retain more customers.

Run store-level offers, coupons, and discounts to attract and retain more customers. Seamless Communication: In-app chat/call option to connect with customers or delivery partners for order-related queries.

Key Features of Our BigBasket Clone App – Driver App

Easy Registration & Profile Setup: Delivery partners can quickly sign up, upload documents, and get verified to start accepting orders.

Delivery partners can quickly sign up, upload documents, and get verified to start accepting orders. Smart Order Notifications: Instant alerts for new delivery requests with order details, location, and estimated earnings.

Instant alerts for new delivery requests with order details, location, and estimated earnings. In-App Navigation: Integrated GPS with turn-by-turn directions helps drivers reach stores and customers without delays.

Integrated GPS with turn-by-turn directions helps drivers reach stores and customers without delays. Earning Dashboard: Track daily, weekly, and monthly earnings with detailed breakdowns of completed orders.

Track daily, weekly, and monthly earnings with detailed breakdowns of completed orders. Availability Toggle: Drivers can mark themselves online/offline anytime for flexible working hours.

Drivers can mark themselves online/offline anytime for flexible working hours. Secure Payment Options: Direct wallet integration ensures quick payouts and easy management of completed transactions.

Key Features of Our BigBasket Clone App – Store App

Super Admin Features of BigBasket Clone Script

Comprehensive User & Store Management: The super admin can effortlessly add, approve, or block users and stores from one centralized dashboard. Real-time monitoring of performance, ratings, and activity logs ensures full control over platform operations.

The super admin can effortlessly add, approve, or block users and stores from one centralized dashboard. Real-time monitoring of performance, ratings, and activity logs ensures full control over platform operations. Advanced Order & Delivery Control: Manage and assign orders across multiple stores and regions with ease. Intelligent allocation helps drivers get optimized routes for timely deliveries.

Manage and assign orders across multiple stores and regions with ease. Intelligent allocation helps drivers get optimized routes for timely deliveries. Multi-Payment & Commission Tracking: Stay on top of all financial activities with automated commission tracking, settlements, and multi-payment gateway integration for smooth transactions.

Stay on top of all financial activities with automated commission tracking, settlements, and multi-payment gateway integration for smooth transactions. Promotions, Coupons & Loyalty Programs: Launch seasonal discounts, promo codes, and loyalty rewards to attract more customers and improve retention.

Launch seasonal discounts, promo codes, and loyalty rewards to attract more customers and improve retention. Detailed Analytics & Reports: Access in-depth insights into revenue, top-performing products, customer behavior, and delivery trends with exportable reports for better business strategies.

Access in-depth insights into revenue, top-performing products, customer behavior, and delivery trends with exportable reports for better business strategies. Role-Based Access & Security: Securely assign sub-admin roles with limited access. Multi-layer authentication and data encryption ensure complete safety of business operations.

Advanced Features for Customer & Store Panel – Customer Website

Smart Wishlist & Favorites: Shoppers can save their favorite products for instant access, making repeat purchases quicker and more convenient.

Shoppers can save their favorite products for instant access, making repeat purchases quicker and more convenient. Personalized Offers & Notifications: AI-powered suggestions and push alerts notify customers about relevant discounts, deals, and recommendations.

AI-powered suggestions and push alerts notify customers about relevant discounts, deals, and recommendations. Multi-Language & Currency Support: Globalize your platform with multiple language and currency options, making shopping more comfortable for diverse customers.

Globalize your platform with multiple language and currency options, making shopping more comfortable for diverse customers. Live Chat Support: Built-in live chat ensures faster query resolution, boosting customer satisfaction and trust.

Advanced Features for Customer & Store Panel – Store Panel

Automated Stock Alerts: Stores get instant notifications when stock levels drop, ensuring smooth supply and preventing missed sales.

Stores get instant notifications when stock levels drop, ensuring smooth supply and preventing missed sales. Dynamic Pricing Management: Flexible pricing lets stores set special rates during peak hours, festive seasons, or bulk orders to maximize revenue.

Flexible pricing lets stores set special rates during peak hours, festive seasons, or bulk orders to maximize revenue. Sales & Performance Insights: Real-time reports help stores track sales performance, customer trends, and product demand for smarter decisions.

Real-time reports help stores track sales performance, customer trends, and product demand for smarter decisions. Multi-Store Coordination: Manage multiple outlets seamlessly with centralized inventory, orders, and promotional control from a single panel.

The launch of our BigBasket Clone App marks a step forward in reshaping the online grocery delivery landscape. By combining advanced features for customers, delivery partners, and stores, it provides a complete ecosystem that simplifies operations while ensuring convenience and transparency. Businesses looking to enter the instant grocery market can now rely on a ready-to-use, scalable, and customizable on-demand grocery delivery app solution that adapts to their growth. With innovation at its core, this platform is designed to help entrepreneurs revolutionize grocery shopping and build sustainable digital ventures.