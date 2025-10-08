Cost Transparent Route Planning and Enhanced Carbon Footprint Visibility with Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub introduces significant updates to its Supply Chain Apps, strengthening its portfolio with enhanced capabilities for route optimization, CO2 emissions management, and network design. The latest improvements to Milkrun Optimization Plus App, CO2 Emissions App, and the Network Design Simulator Add-on are designed to give logistics professionals deeper insights, greater flexibility, and smarter tools to make data-driven decisions.

Smarter Route Planning with Cost Transparency

The updated Milkrun Optimization Plus App now provides greater control over routing and cost management. Built to optimize vehicle routes while balancing costs and CO₂ emissions, the app handles complex logistics constraints such as customer time windows and vehicle capacity profiles. It supports multiple routing options, including closed, depot-to-depot, open, and reverse open paths, allowing users to tailor routes to operational needs.

A new cost allocation feature brings added transparency by allowing users to select allocation methods that calculate and display costs per stop. With capabilities such as multi-day planning, detailed vehicle speed modelling, and interactive route visualization, the app delivers a solution for streamlining fleet operations and improving overall efficiency.

Enhanced Carbon Footprint Visibility Across All Transport Modes

The CO₂ Emissions App continues to advance sustainability efforts with new modes and parameters that refine emissions accuracy. Integrated with Excel and aligned with the GLEC framework, the app simplifies carbon footprint analysis and professional reporting across road, rail, sea, and air transport.

The latest update extends emissions analysis to inland waterways, supporting companies that rely on diverse multimodal transport networks. It also introduces multiple vehicle types for road transport, enabling CO2 simulation based on different vehicle specifications. Together, these enhancements improve emissions visibility and support data-driven sustainability strategies toward Net Zero goals.

More Realistic and Flexible Network Design Simulations

The Network Design Simulator Add-on enables companies to design resilient, cost-efficient logistics networks using real transaction data to reconstruct shipments, test consolidation strategies, and optimize facility placement. It supports a range of experiments—such as consolidation, sourcing, and facility adjustments—to achieve savings while maintaining service levels. Through cost and growth simulations, it adds flexibility and resilience to network design, helping supply chains adapt to change. The app offers transaction-level realism through delivery note data for accurate consolidation analysis, network topology modeling with place-and-plan optimization for DC locations, flexible consolidation and truckization options, full cost stack analysis across transport and warehousing, and growth scenario testing with sourcing reassignments.

A new feature lets users simulate the ratio of outbound to inbound flow importance and assess its impact on facility location in multi-tier networks, enabling more advanced and data-driven design decisions.

Driving Continuous Improvement in Supply Chain Decision-Making

These updates reflect Log-hub’s ongoing commitment to supporting supply chain professionals with practical, data-centric tools that enhance visibility, efficiency, and sustainability. Each improvement is part of Log-hub’s broader effort to help organizations translate complex logistics data into actionable insights.

About Log-hub

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Log-hub helps companies turn complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions, Log-hub empowers professionals and decision-makers to act with clarity and confidence.

With a team of 50 experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, the company blends Swiss precision with global perspective to deliver scalable, smart solutions for modern logistics.

Trusted by over 180 companies and with more than 30.000 downloads of its apps worldwide, Log-hub is known for user-friendly design, powerful visualizations, and a deep commitment to making supply chains more intelligent and efficient.