NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market 2030: The Rise of Natural Language Understanding

Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Overview

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 34.7% from 2024 to 2030. This rapid growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for predictive analytics in addressing critical health concerns, the rising demand to enhance care delivery and patient engagement, the growing emphasis on clinical decision support systems, and escalating investments in AI integration across the healthcare sector.

For instance, in January 2024, Accenture invested in QuantHealth through Accenture Ventures. QuantHealth leverages AI to provide cloud-based simulations of clinical trials, helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies accelerate treatment development and reduce costs.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

Integrating NLP into communication tools like chatbots and virtual assistants is significantly enhancing patient engagement. These tools enable real-time, effective communication between healthcare providers and patients, improving treatment compliance and healthcare access.

In March 2024, Quickblox launched the “SmartChat Assistant”, an AI-powered, HIPAA-compliant chatbot built using OpenAI technology. It supports secure and efficient communication in healthcare settings, specifically designed to comply with patient privacy regulations.

Furthermore, market players are employing NLP for population health analysis. Through predictive analytics, NLP processes large datasets — such as electronic health records (EHRs) and social determinants of health (SDoH) — to uncover trends and risks, helping providers implement timely and preventive care strategies.

For example, in February 2024, Persistent Systems, in collaboration with Microsoft, launched a Generative AI-powered Population Health Management (PHM) solution. This solution supports value-based care models and uses SDoH to assess patients’ non-clinical needs, improving the accuracy of cost and care predictions while enhancing quality of care and efficiency.

Role of AI and ML in Diagnostics and COVID-19

AI and Machine Learning (ML) have also seen increasing adoption in diagnostics, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a 2020 NCBI study, AI-based algorithms correctly identified 68% of COVID-19-positive cases in a sample of 25 patients that were initially misdiagnosed by clinicians.

The pandemic significantly accelerated the use of AI-powered tools in healthcare, spanning areas like patient management, medication tracking, system interoperability, claims processing, workflow optimization, and cybersecurity, all contributing to broader NLP adoption and market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share, accounting for 43.60% of global revenue in 2023.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

By technique, the smart assistance segment led the market with an 18.71% share in 2023.

By end-use, life science companies held the largest share of 43.73% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2023 Market Size: USD 4.9 Billion

USD 4.9 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 37.0 Billion

USD 37.0 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 34.7%

34.7% North America: Largest market in 2023

Largest market in 2023 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Companies & Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market are focused on strategic partnerships, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their position.

Notable Developments:

IBM , Microsoft , and Google (Alphabet Inc.) are spearheading innovations by integrating NLP with healthcare applications.

, , and are spearheading innovations by integrating NLP with healthcare applications. IQVIA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Edifecs are deploying scalable solutions to address clinical, operational, and research needs.

Key Companies in NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market

These companies dominate the market and significantly influence trends and innovation:

IBM

Microsoft

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

IQVIA

Dolbey Systems, Inc.

Averbis

Press Ganey

Lexalytics

Clinithink

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Apixio

Edifecs

JohnSnow Labs

Itrex Group

CloudMedx

BenevolentAI

Tempus

Conclusion

The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is witnessing exponential growth, fueled by AI-driven innovation, increasing adoption of predictive analytics, and the drive to enhance clinical efficiency and patient engagement. With a CAGR of 34.7%, the market is set to surge from USD 4.9 billion in 2023 to USD 37.0 billion by 2030, signaling a transformative shift in how healthcare data is utilized.

As North America continues to dominate and Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, stakeholders across pharmaceuticals, healthcare IT, diagnostics, and life sciences are increasingly leveraging NLP to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and deliver personalized care at scale. Key players are expected to continue innovating and collaborating to tap into the immense potential of NLP technologies in healthcare.