Satellite Bus Market 2030: A Deep Dive into Subsystem Dynamics

The global satellite bus market was valued at USD 13.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 21.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for satellite-based services in communications, earth observation, navigation, and scientific research. As investments in space exploration and satellite technology increase, both from government and private sectors, the need for efficient and reliable satellite buses continues to rise. Additionally, technological advancements are expected to further accelerate market expansion in the years ahead.

Smaller satellites, such as nanosatellites and microsatellites, are gaining popularity due to their reduced launch costs and broad application range. This shift towards smaller satellites has encouraged innovations in satellite bus design, allowing for reduced weight and size without compromising on functionality. The trend toward miniaturization enables quicker satellite deployment and lower costs, facilitating the creation of satellite constellations that offer global coverage for various applications. Consequently, satellite manufacturers are prioritizing the development of compact, multifunctional satellite buses that maintain operational efficiency. This trend is expected to contribute to sustained market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the proliferation of satellite constellations—especially those in low Earth orbit (LEO)—is driving demand for satellite buses that can support intricate systems. These constellations, which involve multiple small satellites working together, provide global coverage, enhance communication speeds, and offer reduced latency. Applications such as broadband internet, remote sensing, and global navigation require satellite buses that can house specialized payloads and systems, fostering continuous innovation in satellite bus technology.

Order a free sample PDF of the Satellite Bus Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the satellite bus market in 2023 with a revenue share of 49.16%, driven by significant investments in space exploration, defense, and communication. The presence of leading industry players like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing, along with substantial government funding from NASA and the Department of Defense, supports market growth in this region.

The medium-sized satellite bus segment held the largest market share of 40.23% in 2023. This is due to the versatility of medium-sized buses in various applications such as communication, earth observation, and scientific research. Their optimal balance of payload capacity and cost efficiency makes them ideal for both commercial and governmental missions, with growing demand for high-throughput satellites (HTS) and geostationary satellites further driving this segment’s growth.

Structure and mechanical systems were the leading subsystem segment, commanding 25.09% of the market share in 2023. Their essential role in providing support and stability for satellite components, coupled with the increasing complexity of modern satellites, has driven investments in robust, reliable structural designs.

Communication dominated the application segment with a 48.17% market share in 2023. The surge in demand for satellite communication services, driven by global telecommunication network expansion, mobile device proliferation, and internet penetration, has bolstered this segment. Furthermore, the increasing need for broadband services, direct-to-home (DTH) television, and satellite-based communication for underserved areas has contributed to this growth.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 13.44 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.77 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.24%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the global satellite bus market include Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation. These companies are at the forefront of satellite bus design and manufacturing, focusing on both civilian and military applications.

Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in advanced technology systems and services across government and commercial sectors, particularly in defense, space exploration, and aeronautics. It designs advanced satellite buses for various applications, including communication and Earth observation.

specializes in advanced technology systems and services across government and commercial sectors, particularly in defense, space exploration, and aeronautics. It designs advanced satellite buses for various applications, including communication and Earth observation. Northrop Grumman Corporation is a key player in the aerospace and defense industry, specializing in autonomous systems and satellite bus development. The company plays a pivotal role in advanced satellite system projects like the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer.

Emerging market players like Airbus and Honeywell International Inc. are also contributing to the market with their innovations in satellite bus technology. Airbus’s Defense and Space division is renowned for developing cutting-edge satellite systems, while Honeywell integrates advanced technology into satellite buses to ensure mission success in an increasingly competitive market.

Key Players

Airbus

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Ball Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

ISRO

Sierra Space Corporation

The Boeing Company

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The satellite bus market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for satellite-based services, technological advancements, and the miniaturization of satellite technology. North America remains the dominant player in the market, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region. Medium-sized satellite buses and advancements in structural systems are fueling market expansion. As satellite constellations and communication needs grow globally, satellite bus manufacturers are innovating to meet these challenges, ensuring continued market momentum. The market’s future appears promising, with increasing investments from both public and private sectors pushing the boundaries of space technology.