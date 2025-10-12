3rd Global Summit on Nursing and Midwifery

May 20-21, 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to the 3rd Global Summit on Nursing and Midwifery, hosted by Scitechseries, where innovation converges with excellence in healthcare delivery. Set against the dynamic backdrop of Barcelona, Spain on May 20-21, 2026. Nursing 2026 is poised to revolutionize the experience for nursing and midwifery professionals worldwide.

Themed “Innovations and Leadership in Nursing & Midwifery: Shaping the Future of Healthcare,” this summit celebrates the pivotal role of nurses and midwives in shaping the future of healthcare. With a focus on advancing practice, policy, and research, Nursing 2026 serves as a beacon of knowledge, collaboration, and inspiration.

Explore cutting-edge advancements in nursing education, as pioneering educators unveil innovative teaching strategies tailored to meet evolving healthcare needs. Gain insights into acute, critical, and emergency care from seasoned practitioners dedicated to excellence in patient care.

