Powder Coatings Market Expands with Rising Industrial Applications

In 2023, the global powder coatings market was valued at USD 10.39 billion. It is forecast to reach USD 15.34 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2024 and 2030. The expansion is driven by heavy demand across sectors such as home appliances, automotive, infrastructure, and general industrial uses. Powder coatings are increasingly preferred due to their environmental benefits and performance characteristics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global powder coatings market, accounting for a revenue share of 37.7%.

The United States market is projected to exhibit strong growth from 2024 to 2030.

Among applications, the consumer goods segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, at 24.1%.

By resin type, polyester resins led in 2023 with a revenue share of 26.4%.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 10.39 billion

Projected market size in 2030: USD 15.34 billion

Forecast CAGR for 2024-2030: 5.8%

Asia Pacific was the largest region in 2023 in terms of revenue.

Powder coatings are favored over liquid coatings owing to advantages like uniform coating thickness, enhanced aesthetic finish, and high resistance to heat and impact. Their lack of solvents leads to minimal volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, reducing health and fire risks. Furthermore, excess powder is often reclaimed and recycled, contributing to minimal waste. Advances in resin formulas that allow curing at lower temperatures are helping reduce energy use. Additionally, formulations for high-temperature and harsh environment applications (such as exhaust components, grills, and coastal constructions) are opening up new application areas. Continuous improvements in equipment and application methods are also reducing wastage and improving overall powder utilization.

Order a free sample PDF of the Powder Coatings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The powder coatings market is moderately fragmented, with multiple firms sharing market power. The competitive landscape is characterized by significant research and development (R&D) investments, regulatory pressures, and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Established players leverage their brand strength and broad product portfolios to hold leading positions. Meanwhile, innovation in environmentally friendly powder formulations and recycling practices is shaping market dynamics.

These firms are noted for strong penetration in multiple end-use industries, extensive geographic coverage, and ongoing investments to expand production capacities and develop new powder coating technologies.

Key Companies List

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Arkema

JOTUN

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

RPM International, Inc.

Conclusion

Overall, the powder coatings market is poised for steady growth, reaching approximately USD 15.34 billion by 2030 driven by a CAGR of 5.8%. The dominance of Asia Pacific, strong performance in the U.S., and leading positions of firms such as Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG, and BASF highlight geographical and competitive trends. Environmental advantages—low VOC emissions, recyclability, lower energy curing—together with resin innovation and expanding applications in automotive, architectural and industrial segments, are key forces shaping the market. Companies that can innovate in sustainable formulations, improve efficiency, and expand geographically are likely to gain the strongest advantage over the forecast period.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.