Louisville Newborn Photographer Prepares for a Post-Icestorm Babies

After January's record-setting ice storm, Louisville is now preparing for something much sweeter: a wave of new babies. Whether or not it qualifies as a true "baby boom," one thing is certain, more families will be welcoming little ones this fall and winter.

For families looking to preserve these once-in-a-lifetime memories, Julie Brock Photography has become a trusted name. As a Louisville newborn photographer with more than 18 years of experience, Julie is known for her warm personality, natural style, and ability to create portraits that feel like an extension of family life.

“Big snowstorms may slow Louisville in January, but it means we’re flooded with newborns in the fall. It’s great for business!” says Julie Brock. “What matters most is that families don’t miss the chance to document those first days of their baby’s newness and tiny details.”

A Different Kind of Newborn Experience

Families who work with Julie say they value her natural, less posed approach. Instead of trendy props and stiff smiles, Julie focuses on authentic, heartfelt images – parents snuggling their baby, siblings leaning in with curiosity, and the fresh, squishy details that change almost overnight.

Her studio provides a curated wardrobe for moms, styling guidance for dads and siblings, and the option of professional hair and makeup so parents can feel cared for and relaxed on session day.

Capturing a Baby’s First Year

Many families choose more than one session to tell the full story of their baby’s first year. Popular milestones include maternity, newborn, six-to-eight months, and the first birthday. After each session, families meet with Julie to view their portraits, design wall galleries, and select heirloom albums or digital images.

Book Early for the Baby Boom Season

With more newborns expected between October and early 2026, Julie’s calendar is filling up faster than a baby goes through a box of wipes. Families are encouraged to reserve their maternity and newborn sessions now, because once those spots are gone, they’re gone (kind of like sleep in the first few weeks).

For more details or to book a session, visit https://juliebrockphoto.com/

About Julie Brock Photography

Julie Brock Photography is a Louisville-based portrait studio specializing in newborn, maternity, and family photography. With more than 18 years of experience, Julie is known for her warm, approachable style and her ability to create timeless portraits that celebrate connection, joy, and the beauty of new beginnings. Word-of-mouth referrals make up more than half of her business – a reflection of the trust families place in her care.