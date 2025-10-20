YourDrainExperts Warns That Neglected Home Drains Could Cost Homeowners Thousands

London, UK, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — YourDrainExperts has issued a warning after it was revealed more than 70% of emergency call-outs could have been avoided with routine servicing. Homeowners are urged to remember to carry out routine servicing on their home drainage. The company recommends having most properties inspected in the drain every 12 months. And for older houses or those with a history of issues, you will need to check more often.

Homeowners tend to forget about their drains until disaster strikes. The small problems that arise by then, usually become big enough to require costly repairs which could have been avoided.

YourDrainExperts’ data shows that an emergency drainage repair in Surrey could cost homeowners between £1,200 and £4,500 while preventive maintenance services cost on average between £180-£350 per year.

To prevent this, YourDrainExperts suggests:

– Inspecting your drains every 12 months

– Arranging a bi-annual drain cleaning to remove the build-up of grease, hair and debris before they can cause blockages

– For properties with trees or gardens close to drainage lines, quarterly checks are important

– Monthly drain treatments using enzyme-based drain cleaners that help maintain flow and prevent odours

Matt Thorpe, Managing Director of YourDrainExperts, states; “Prevention is always more cost-effective than emergency repair. Beyond the financial considerations, the disruption and stress caused by major drainage failures can be substantial. We’ve witnessed families displaced from their homes for weeks due to issues that a simple annual inspection would have identified at an early stage.”

Water UK figures show that most homes (85%) have restrictions or damage in their waste water system of which they are unaware. Common issues found during routine inspections include the following.

– Problem Blockages From Cooking Fat And Grease (63%)

– Hair and soap removal 58% blockage

– Tree root intrusion (42%).

– Build-up of Minerals (39%)

– The ground moves and causes structural damage.

– Foreign object obstruction (24%).

A Residential Drain Care Program was launched by YourDrainExperts that uses property age, occupancy and drainage history to customise packages. Scheduled check-ups, preventative cleaning, and priority emergency callouts are included. The program is designed to give homeowners peace of mind that their drains are protected.

About YourDrainExperts

YourDrainExperts has been offering drainage services in Surrey and its surroundings based in Chertsey for over a decade.

Contact Information

YourDrainExperts.

Chertsey, Surrey.

Website: www.yourdrainexperts.co.uk.

Email: info@yourdrainexperts.co.uk.

Contact: Matt Thorpe

Tel: 01932 300 055