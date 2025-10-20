Ramos Law Group, PLCC Expands Their Family Trust Law Services For Residents Of Sugar Land and The Woodlands, TX

HOUSTON, TX, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Ramos Law Group, PLLC, a family law firm in Houston, TX specializing in divorce, child custody, adoption, and protective order cases are proud to announce that they are expanding their family trust law services for the communities of Sugar Land and The Woodlands, TX. Mary Ramos, the owner of Ramos Law Group stated that her law firm’s focus on family-related cases are about protecting what matters most. “Empowering our clients is a top priority of ours,” Ramos said. “We are committed to assisting residents of Sugar Land and The Woodlands who are in need of our services. Such cases like divorce cases or child custody cases can get quite contentious and we’ll do our part to make sure we make the process as less stressful as possible.”

Ramos Law Group, PLCC offers their full range of family trust law services including the following areas:

Mary Ramos added that if you have a possible family law case, her law firm is willing to consult with them to determine the next steps. “Our lawyers have experience and knowledge in terms of the family-related legal laws in the State of Texas,” Ramos said. “If you have questions about a possible divorce case, child support issues, or if you want to make sure everything is fair between two parties regarding a divorce, we’ll discuss your options and what we could do moving forward.”

Ramos Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on family law. Now offering their services to residents of Sugar Land and The Woodlands, their mission also expands in making sure clients are able to get strategic legal representation with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. Divorce cases and other family legal matters can be stressful and costly. The Ramos Law Group can be able to help you navigate through the process. For more information on how they can assist you, visit their website at ramoslawfirm.com or contact their office at (713) 225-6200.