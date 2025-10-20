Pinaka ZTi Introduces Cost-Effective Private Cloud Solutions for Modern Enterprises

Bengaluru, India, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Pinakastra Technologies today announced the availability of its flagship private cloud platform, Pinaka ZTi, engineered to redefine how businesses deploy, scale, and manage cloud infrastructure.

Built with performance, reliability, and affordability in mind, Pinaka ZTi enables organizations to run mission-critical workloads seamlessly — offering faster virtualization, reduced cloud spend, and greater control over data privacy.

“Pinaka ZTi bridges the gap between enterprise performance and cost-efficiency,” said a company spokesperson. “It’s tailored for startups, SMBs, and large-scale enterprises seeking a scalable, secure, and customizable private cloud environment.”

The platform’s architecture supports advanced workload automation, hybrid deployment models, and built-in monitoring — all while keeping infrastructure costs under control.

Pinakastra continues to focus on simplifying cloud adoption through localized support, transparent pricing, and innovative features designed for the evolving digital ecosystem.

About Pinakastra / Pinaka ZTi:

Pinakastra Technologies is an Indian-based tech company focused on cloud innovation. Its flagship product, Pinaka ZTi, offers businesses a high-performance, private cloud environment built for agility, scalability, and cost efficiency.

For more details, visit: www.pinakastra.com

nithish@pinakastra.cloud

