Atlanta, GA, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — As homeowners continue to rethink how they use their outdoor spaces, Mulberry Greenhouses is once again stepping up to meet demand—this time by reintroducing its custom greenhouse deals. Designed to cater to the surge in DIY gardening and multipurpose backyard projects, the custom greenhouse program offers homeowners the flexibility to design greenhouses tailored to both their growing goals and lifestyle needs.

From cozy garden rooms to fully equipped hobby spaces, Mulberry Greenhouses’ customizable options are transforming how people live, work, and grow in their backyards.

Across the country, gardening has evolved beyond hobby status—it’s become a lifestyle. More homeowners are turning to greenhouse ownership not just to grow their own food, but to create sustainable, relaxing, and beautiful backyard environments. Whether it’s a compact structure for herbs and seedlings or a large insulated model for all-season growing, customization has become key.

“People want greenhouses that reflect their vision, not just a one-size-fits-all design,” said a spokesperson for Mulberry Greenhouses. “That’s why we’re thrilled to bring back our custom greenhouse deals—it gives customers the creative control to design something truly personal, whether that means adding roof vents, solar fans, or even space for outdoor seating.”

Mulberry’s custom greenhouse program allows customers to collaborate with the company’s experts to modify materials, glazing types, and layouts based on their local climate and intended use. From energy-efficient polycarbonate greenhouse panels to elegant cedar-framed Victorian styles, each structure is built to balance form, function, and sustainability.

As eco-conscious living continues to shape homeowner decisions, Mulberry Greenhouses is at the forefront of offering energy-efficient and durable greenhouse solutions. Popular models like the Exaco Royal Victorian Greenhouse VI36, Riga XL Greenhouse, and Alton Fusion Cedar Greenhouse can be customized with accessories such as solar-powered fans, rainwater collection systems, and energy-saving heaters—helping owners cut utility costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

These customizable features align perfectly with today’s sustainability trends, where even smaller additions, like upgraded vents or automated louvers, can significantly improve temperature regulation and efficiency.

Mulberry’s spokesperson added, “It’s exciting to see more customers exploring solar options, passive heating, and reclaimed materials. Our goal is to make these features accessible for everyone, whether they’re buying their first greenhouse kit or upgrading an existing one.”

One of the most significant shifts this year has been the rise of greenhouses as multipurpose spaces. Customers are now converting their structures into reading lounges, art studios, or wellness retreats—blurring the line between gardening utility and outdoor luxury.

Models like the Livingten Insulated Glass Greenhouse and Nordic Garden Rooms are leading this transformation. With insulated glazing and modern architecture, these structures double as cozy backyard escapes while maintaining functionality for growing plants year-round.

“The pandemic sparked a lasting change,” said the spokesperson. “Homeowners realized their backyard could be more than just a patch of grass—it could be an extension of their living space. A custom greenhouse allows that flexibility.”

Fall Deals and Custom Options

To celebrate the return of the custom greenhouse deals, Mulberry Greenhouses is offering limited-time discounts across its most popular models and accessories:

●Extra 6% off all Exaco Royal Victorian Greenhouses (no code needed).

●15% off all Riga Greenhouses, plus a free foundation base.

●5% off all Alton Cedar Greenhouses.

●10% off all Livingten Insulated Greenhouses with free shipping.

●$500 off any Cross Country Greenhouse with code 500OFFCROSS.

Customers can mix and match these models with custom upgrades, including solar fans, benches, or heating systems—turning every project into a reflection of their personal style and sustainability goals.

About Mulberry Greenhouses

Mulberry Greenhouses is a woman-owned, family-run business dedicated to helping gardeners across the U.S. create beautiful, functional, and lasting growing spaces. From traditional Victorian greenhouses to modern polycarbonate greenhouse kits, the company offers an extensive range of premium structures and accessories—all backed by personalized customer service and a 100% Price Match Guarantee.

What started as one single mom’s passion for gardening has grown into a nationwide hub for quality greenhouse solutions. Mulberry Greenhouses remains committed to sustainable design, quick delivery, and exceptional care for every customer, big or small.

