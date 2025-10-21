MagFone Location Changer V3.0.0: Revolutionize Game Mode for iOS & Android

NEW YORK, 2025-10-21 — /EPR Network/ — MagFone Location Changer , a leading location-spoofing solution for Android and iOS devices, is thrilled to announce the release of Version 3.0.0. This major update brings several powerful improvements, including simultaneous control of both iOS and Android devices in Game Mode and Bluetooth connectivity for iOS devices, which delivers a smarter, smoother, and more versatile experience for users worldwide.

While several GPS spoofing tools exist, MagFone Location Changer V3.0.0 stands out for its balance of speed, security, and simplicity. Unlike many competitors that require complex setups or cause app bans, MagFone Location Changer ensures smooth, safe, and natural-looking location changes. With MagFone, users can trust that every GPS change looks authentic and performance flawlessly. Below, we’ll deep into new updates in MagFone Location Changer V3.0.0.

What’s New in MagFone Location Changer V3.0.0?

Update 1. Enhanced Multi-Device Control

One of the most standout features of MagFone Location Changer V3.0.0 is its ability to simultaneously manage multiple devices across iOS and Android platforms. Now users can control multiple devices in real-time, making it ideal for:

Location simulation for family safety or child tracking

Efficient testing of location-based apps on multiple platforms

Coordinated gaming strategies in AR or GPS-based games

This cross-platform capability sets MagFone Location Changer apart from most competitors, ensuring a fluid, unified experience without platform restrictions.

Update 2. Game Mode for iOS Devices

Game Mode is pivotal enhancement tailored for iOS users. Many gamers encounter limitations in location-based gameplay, affecting AR experiences or in-app achievements. With MagFone Location Changer, iPhone users can now:

Simulate precise GPS coordinates without triggering system restrictions

Enhance game experiences, making it reach virtual locations instantly

Optimize location for strategic gaming, including team coordination

The Game Mode feature ensures that gamers no longer face interruptions or GPS drift issues, maintaining a smooth and uninterrupted gameplay environment.

Update 3. Expanded Language and Localization Support

With the addition of Japanese interface and Traditional Chinese language support, MagFone Location Changer now offers a more localized and accessible experience for Japanese-speaking and Chinese-speaking users. Unlike previous versions, the software now ensures:

Switch to different language interface according to personal demands

Convenient for Pokémon Go players in Japan and Taiwan to play the game

With these features, users can navigate the app without language restrictions, making advanced location manipulation accessible to all.

Update 4. Performance Optimization and Update

The overall stability and responsiveness of the software have been improved significantly, ensuring smoother performance and better reliability. The latest update introduces performance improvements, such as:

Reduced loading times for location changes

Improved GPS signal accuracy

Enhanced multi-device management speed, allowing for real-time coordination

Continuous updates from MagFone indicate a commitment to staying ahead of technological trends, ensuring users receive a stable, high-performing experience consistently.

MagFone Location Changer V3.0.0 represents the next level of device control. With simultaneous iOS and Android management, exclusive Game Mode for iOS, and precision GPS simulation, it has become an indispensable tool for game players, developers, and remote users alike.

Pricing and Compatibility

MagFone Location Changer offers five free trials of each mode for new users. After the trial period, users can select from flexible licensing plans:

Monthly License: $9.95 (up to 10 iOS or Android devices on one PC or Mac)

QuarterlyLicense: $19.95 (up to 10 iOS or Android devices on one PC or Mac)

Yearly License: $39.95(up to 10 iOS or Android devices on one PC or Mac)

Lifetime License: $89.95 (up to 10 iOS or Android devices on one PC or Mac)

The software is compatible with Windows and macOS. It supports all iPhone models from iPhone 5 onward, as well as various models of iPad. Additionally, Android devices from major brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and more are fully supported. With MagFone, you can easily change location on iPhone and Android devices.

About MagFone

MagFone develops innovative digital solutions dedicated to enhancing mobile device experiences. From location changers to mobile utilities, MagFone’s user-friendly tools are trusted by users worldwide for reliability and performance.

Media Contact

For further information, inquiries, or review licenses, please contact:

Dylan Jones

Marketing Manager

Email: support@magfone.com

Website: www.magfone.com