Crescent City Auction Gallery will Hold Two Important Auctions on Three Days, Nov. 6-8, with Nearly 1,000 Quality Lots

New Orleans, LA, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Original oil paintings by American artists Astley Cooper (1856-1924) and Clementine Hunter (1887-1988); a kinetic wall sculpture by Lin Emery (La., 1926-2021); and a 5-piece George Jensen style La Paglia sterling silver tea and coffee service in the Blossom pattern are just a few of the expected highlight lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important November Estates Auction slated for November 7-8, online and live in the New Orleans gallery.

The two-day event will be preceded on November 6th by Part 2 of property from the estate of Joseph A. (Joe) Jaeger, Jr. (1947-2024) – the New Orleans-based real estate developer, hotelier and entrepreneur who owned several properties in New Orleans, including the Jung Hotel, the Bourbon Orleans and Plaza Tower. The Part 2 sale will feature movie, music and historic memorabilia, as well art nudes. Crescent City held the successful Part 1 sale in August.

Start times all three days will be 10am Central Time. The Important November Estates Auction is loaded with nearly 700 premier lots, including items from the estate of a gentleman antiquarian from New Orleans; the collection of Michael Dudley Williams, Sr. of Baton Rouge; the collection of William Friedle and Norris Garrion of New York City; and other notable local and regional estates. The Crescent City showroom is located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

The circa 1885-1890 oil on canvas by Astley Cooper, titled Seduction of Danae, carries a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$20,000, and could end up being the overall top lot of the Important November Estates Auction. Top lot candidates on Day 2 include Lin Emery’s polished aluminum and green paint Wall Flower (Kinetic Wall Sculpture with Green) and the George Jensen style La Paglia sterling silver tea and coffee service in the Blossom pattern (both estimated at $5,000-$10,000).

The renowned Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter is a regular at Crescent City Auction Gallery sales, and with good reason. Her colorful, whimsical renderings are hugely popular with collectors. Her oil on board titled Zinnias should realize $4,000-$6,000. Also expected to do well is an oil on canvas painting by John Williamson (Scottish/American/N.Y., 1826-1885), titled Hudson River near Palisades (1874). The work is expected to change hands for $3,000-5,000.

It promises to be an exciting and eclectic three days, with items ranging from 20 different taxidermy mounts, including a muskox snow diorama and a leopard pouncing on a gazelle (both estimated at $1,000-$2,000); to a Squire guitar signed on the body in Sharpie pen by members of the Bee Gees (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); to a pair of early 20th century custom-painted barber chairs by Emil Paidar of Chicago (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); to jewelry items; to guns and rifles.

American furniture will include some outstanding pieces, to include the following:

– A circa 1790-1820 Louisiana Creole-style flush panel figured cherry armoire, made in New Orleans in the St. Dominique tradition (estimate: $5,000-$8,000).

– A rare, circa 1805-1815 fine American swell-front cherry chest from the Circle of Nathan Lumbard, central Massachusetts (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

– An early 20th century American classical vert giltwood sofa from the Circle of Duncan Phyfe in New York City (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

Furniture from “across the pond” will include a 20th century French Provincial farm table with two benches (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and an associated group of seven Irish Chippendale mahogany dining chairs, beautifully crafted in the 20th century (estimate: $1,000-$1,500).

Twenty-eight relief works by Bill Mack (Minn., b. 1949) will be featured, including a bonded bronze wall relief on wood panel titled Rhapsody, from 1993 (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); The bronzes category will feature a massive pair of architectural bronze Atlas pilasters made in the 20th century (estimate: $3,000-$5,000), as well as other small bronze sculptures and plaques.

Sculptures will be highlighted by a mixed media sculpture by Jose Maria Cundin (Spanish/La., b. 1938), titled Valentine, from 2009 (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and a large 19th century Italian style polychromed carved figure on a metal plinth (estimate: $800-$1,200).

Original artworks by European painters will include an oil on wood panel by Luigi Loir (French/Austrian, 1845-1916), titled Les Quais de La Gare (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); and an oil on wood panel by Petrus Gerardus Vertin (Dutch, 1819-1893), titled Dutch Street Scene in Winter (estimate: $600-$1,200).

Other noteworthy lots will include a 55-piece Lunt partial sterling silver dinner service in the Belvedere pattern (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); an unusual pair of patinated bronze mounted oval Royal Vienna porcelain plaques from the 19th century (estimate: $2,500-$4,500); and a Peshawar Garden Paradise carpet, impressive at 9 feet 1 inch by 12 feet (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

Internet bidding will be provided by www.CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, October 29th, to Wednesday, November 5th, excluding weekend days, from 10-5 Central Time. No appointment is necessary during auction preview days.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Part 2 sale of property from the estate of Joseph (Joe) A. Jaeger, Jr slated for November 6th, and the Important November Estates Auction, November 7th and 8th, at 10am Central Time all 3 days, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery:

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential. For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.