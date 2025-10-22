Future Electronics Launches Campaign Featuring Nordic Semiconductor nRF54L Series Bluetooth® Low Energy SoCs

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new digital campaign highlighting the Nordic Semiconductor nRF54L Series Bluetooth® Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions for next-generation IoT designs.

The nRF54L Series represents the latest evolution of Nordic’s proven wireless platform, delivering significant advancements in power efficiency, processing capability, and security. Built on a 22 nm architecture, these ultra-low-power SoCs integrate a high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M33 processor, multiprotocol 2.4 GHz radio, and scalable memory options to support a wide range of connected product designs.

With support for Bluetooth® Low Energy, Bluetooth Mesh, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Amazon Sidewalk, and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols, the nRF54L Series enables developers to build future-proof wireless IoT solutions across consumer, industrial, medical, and smart building markets. Nordic’s robust software development tools and comprehensive documentation streamline design cycles and accelerate time to market.

Available in the nRF54L15, nRF54L10, and nRF54L05 variants, the series offers flexible configurations to help engineers balance performance, memory, and cost requirements. This scalable platform gives designers the confidence to develop long-life, power-optimized IoT devices backed by Nordic’s industry-leading wireless expertise.

To explore the full range of Nordic Semiconductor nRF54L Series solutions available through Future Electronics, visit the campaign page.

