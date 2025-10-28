Concrete CEO Celebrates Major Client Wins and Propels Partner Growth Across the U.S

NEW YORK, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Concrete CEO, the #1 digital-marketing and business-growth agency dedicated to concrete contractors, is proud to announce a series of high-impact client wins in 2025, representing transformational growth for firms across the country. By partnering with specialized contractors and applying proven systems in lead generation, branding, web development, SEO and business strategy, Concrete CEO is delivering measurable results — and these four client successes highlight the breadth and impact of the agency’s work.

Featured Client Success Stories

ANE Concrete (Brighton, CO)

Based in the Northern Denver area, ANE Concrete reached new levels of market dominance by aligning with Concrete CEO’s holistic program. Building on the firm’s strong local reputation (“300+ customers served”, “20+ years of combined experience”). aneconcrete.net

“Quality is more than a goal. It’s the standard behind every job we take on.” — ANE Concrete website

With Concrete CEO’s support, ANE Concrete amplified their brand, leveraged web and SEO strategies for local dominance, and elevated their customer-experience processes. This has enabled them to scale beyond service work into a business model built for ownership.

Viper Concrete & Epoxy (St. Cloud & Surrounding Areas, MN)

With over ten years in the business and 540+ customers served, Viper Concrete & Epoxy sought to elevate their growth trajectory. viperconcreteandepoxy.com



Concrete CEO worked with them to refine their positioning (from general concrete work to premium finishes and epoxy flooring), build a conversion-optimized website, and deploy targeted lead campaigns that attract higher-value clients. As a result, Viper is now positioned to move from “service business” to “owner-run business.”

HMV Concrete LLC (Smyrna, TN)

Serving Middle Tennessee and boasting “540+ customers served” and “10+ years of combined experience,” HMV Concrete engaged Concrete CEO to scale their operations and tighten their business systems. hmvconcrete.co m

“HMV Concrete was great to work with and completed the job timely and the driveway turned out excellent!! Hunter and his team are top-notch! Highly recommend using them for any concrete project.” — Customer review Birdeye Experience Marketing platform

Through strategic pricing guidance, sales-process improvements, and lead-gen enhancements, Concrete CEO helped HMV build a repeatable, scalable model rather than just “get the next job.”

C1 Foundations (Ocala, FL)

C1 Foundations provides residential and commercial concrete services across Central Florida, positioning themselves for growth with professional marketing and business systems. c1foundations.co.

By aligning with Concrete CEO, C1 Foundations is embracing a shift from trade-based thinking (just project after project) to business-owner thinking (replicable systems, marketing machine, higher margins).

Why These Wins Matter

Market-specific expertise: Concrete CEO doesn’t position itself as a generic marketing agency — it specializes in the concrete industry. As stated on the website, “Though leads are of high importance … there’s pricing, sales, business operations and more.” com



Quotes

“We’re not satisfied with just driving a high volume of leads — we drive high-quality leads and help contractors build businesses they can own.” — Tyler Link, Founder & CEO of Concrete CEO concreteceo.com

“These client successes show exactly what happens when you pair great service capability with a scalable business model. ANE, Viper, HMV and C1 are now on the path to build legacy businesses, not just get jobs.” — [Executive], Concrete CEO

About Concrete CEO

Concrete CEO is the leading marketing and business-growth agency exclusively for concrete contractors. Founded by a contractor-turned-marketer, the company combines deep industry experience with cutting-edge digital marketing, branding, web development, SEO and business-coaching tools. Their mission: help concrete business owners turn their service companies into profitable, scalable businesses worth owning. concreteceo.com

