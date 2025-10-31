JFEX WINTER 2025 Opens New Cross-Border Trade Opportunities

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Organised by Japan’s largest trade show organiser, RX Japan, JAPAN INT’L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) WINTER 2025 opens free registration for visitors, providing a direct platform for buyers to explore and source food and beverage (F&B) products from global suppliers. JFEX WINTER is set to take place from 3 to 5 December 2025, at Makuhari Messe.

International Reach and Industry Participation

JFEX WINTER functions as a business-to-business meeting point, linking international producers with Japan’s high-demand market and wider Asian networks. Visitors can review product ranges, evaluate sourcing options, and plan procurement strategies in one venue.

In July 2025, the co-located summer shows, including the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR, gathered 617 exhibitors and 19,980 visitors from 55 countries and regions. This winter edition, more than 500 exhibitors and around 15,000 professional visitors are expected, reflecting sustained demand for international sourcing and export-led partnerships. This international representation reflects the growing focus on cross-border trade and export partnerships in the sector.

Segmented Sub-Shows to Enhance Business Matching Opportunities

Alongside product displays, the event offers structured access to market insights and supplier connections, supporting long-term business development.

To simplify navigation, JFEX WINTER is organised into five specialised zones: JFEX FOOD, which showcases a wide range of packaged and processed food products; JFEX WINE & SPIRITS, dedicated to wines, spirits, and alcoholic beverages; JFEX PREMIUM, which features high-end, luxury, and gourmet food selections; JFEX FRESH, focused on fresh produce, meat, and seafood; and JFEX INBOUND, which caters to inbound tourism-related food and hospitality solutions.

Business matchmaking at JFEX WINTER gives visitors direct access to qualified exhibitors, making it easier to identify reliable suppliers and secure sourcing agreements. Through scheduled meetings and targeted introductions, attendees can streamline negotiations and accelerate procurement decisions, ensuring efficient use of time during the event.

A Comprehensive Trade Platform

JFEX WINTER runs concurrently with “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, creating a unified platform for sourcing, export promotion, and logistics solutions. With one visitor badge, it grants entry to all three shows, allowing attendees to explore new product lines, identify export partners, and learn about supply chain innovations.

Final Call for Exhibitors at JFEX, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR – Reserve Your Booth Now

RX Japan announces the final call for exhibitors for JFEX and “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR. Participating companies will gain direct access to buyers actively sourcing Japanese and international food products, with opportunities to establish long-term partnerships and expand global distribution. Onsite support and promotional programmes will be available to maximise visibility.

According to RX Japan, 80% of the spaces in the upcoming winter editions have been reserved, urging interested companies to save their stand and maximise their final chance to participate.

Exhibitors who aim to explore the shows’ opportunities can reach out to the show team via https://www.jfex.jp/sum/en-gb/gbs/sales/ex.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-oct&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.

Register Now – Admission is Free

Industry professionals interested in participating in JFEX Winter are encouraged to register as a visitor for free via https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-oct&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.