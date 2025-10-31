JJungles: World’s First AgencyOS is Launching Soon!

Kirsty Englander Is Redefining the Digital Agency Game With JJungles AgencyOS

Sunshine Coast, QLD, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Where most software companies hide behind closed doors, JJungles founder Kirsty Englander decided to do the opposite. She’s opening the doors wide, building the next evolution of agency technology with an audience watching.

“Agencies are the creative heart of the digital world,” says Englander. “But they’ve been forced to juggle too many disconnected tools for too long. I’ve lived that pain. JJungles was born from a simple mission, to make running an agency feel effortless again. And now, I’m inviting agencies to co-create the future of the digital marketing industry.”

The Rise of JJungles™: The AgencyOS Built by Agencies, for Agencies

JJungles isn’t just another CRM. It’s a full Agency Operating System (AgencyOS), a digital ecosystem where your agency lives online. It merges everything from project and task management, marketing automation, communication, quoting and sales, social scheduling, SEO tools, funnels, reporting, training, online workshops, and so much more into one unified workspace.

What makes JJungles different is its radical transparency. The team is building completely in public, sharing progress updates, design previews, and new features every fortnight, inviting agency owners to shape the very platform they’ll soon use. Even better – agencies can now opt-in to become part of the journey by joining JJungles’ Build in Public Program.

It’s an exclusive early access club, through which agencies can:

Receive fortnightly build updates with inside access to feature launches.

Send feature requests and feedback directly to the development team.

Get early access to the JJungles platform before public release.



Join the movement by signing up here.

A Founder Who Knows the Chaos First-Hand

Before JJungles, Kirsty built and led marketing companies, including her own award-winning digital agency, and saw the same pattern everywhere: endless logins, complex workflows, and wasted time switching between tools that didn’t talk to each other.

“I wanted to create a system that doesn’t just track work, it gets work done,” Englander explains. “That’s why we’re building JJungles around real agency life and personal experiences, not theory.”

Her approach has already sparked attention across Australia’s growing SaaS scene. Headquartered on the Sunshine Coast, JJungles represents the next generation of Australian-made tech with global ambition, one that’s human-centred, collaborative, and boldly transparent.

The Vision: A Global Agency Movement

Kirsty’s goal is bigger than software. It’s a movement to give agencies worldwide the freedom to grow without friction powered by smarter tools, automation, and community-driven innovation.

She adds, “We’re building a community, one where agency owners, freelancers, and marketing teams come together to shape the tools that will power their future.”

About JJungles AgencyOS

JJungles™ is an Australian-built software company developing JJungles AgencyOS, the first true all-in-one operating system for digital, creative, and marketing agencies. The platform unites automation, project management, client communication, social scheduling, funnel building, email campaigns, reporting, and so much more into one intelligent ecosystem, giving agencies control, clarity, and scalability.

Founder & Head of Growth: Kirsty Englander

hello@jjungles.com | https://jjungles.com

Join the early access list: https://tally.so/r/nWVMaR