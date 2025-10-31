Sales Performance Management Market Grows With AI-Driven Analytics

The global sales performance management (SPM) market was estimated at USD 2.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.53 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% between 2024 and 2030. Market growth is being driven by increased adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which permit organisations to optimise sales processes through predictive analytics and data-driven decision-making. Moreover, as companies face rising complexity in sales operations and stronger regulatory/compliance demands, there is a heightened need for comprehensive SPM solutions to streamline sales processes, improve transparency and boost performance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the market, capturing over 41% of the global SPM market.

By component category, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share—over 67% in 2023.

Regarding enterprise size, large enterprises dominated with a share exceeding 62% in 2023.

From an industry (end-use) perspective, the retail segment held the largest share at over 19% in 2023.

Key trends include the growing reliance on AI/ML technologies enabling predictive sales forecasting, quota optimisation, territory planning automation and personalised coaching of sales teams. Companies are increasingly motivated to align sales strategies with broader business goals, making SPM solutions critical for performance tracking in real time and incentive management. Also, the shift toward cloud-based delivery of SPM is making these tools more accessible and scalable, which supports adoption across more industries and company sizes.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size of USD 2.36 billion in 2023 is expected to grow to USD 6.53 billion by 2030, grossing a CAGR of 16.3% in the 2024-2030 period.

Regionally, North America remains the largest market in 2023, and the Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at a rate above 17% from 2024 to 2030, thanks to digital transformation and mobile-enabled SPM adoption.

Europe is projected to grow at around 16% CAGR during the same period, driven by compliance and data-privacy regulations.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players operating within the SPM market include: Anaplan, Inc.; Conga; IBM; Iconixx; NICE; Oracle; Salesforce, Inc.; SAP SE; Varicent; and Xactly.

These industry leaders collectively occupy the largest share of the market and influence its strategic direction. They are actively engaged in initiatives such as new product development, strategic partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to strengthen competitive positioning.

Key Companies

Conclusion

In summary, the SPM market is in a phase of robust expansion, underpinned by technological innovation and a growing imperative for businesses to align sales operations with strategic goals. With a projected rise from USD 2.36 billion in 2023 to USD 6.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.3%, the market offers substantial opportunity. The dominance of solutions over services, the strong adoption among large enterprises, and the leading share held by North America underscore key structural features. At the same time, faster growth prospects in regions such as Asia Pacific and evolving delivery models like cloud point to fertile avenues for further development. As leading providers continue to advance their platforms and services, companies that embrace comprehensive SPM systems are likely to gain greater transparency, efficiency and competitive advantage in their sales operations.

