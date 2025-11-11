Biofertilizers Market 2030: Next-Gen Solutions for Food Safety

Biofertilizers Market Summary

The global biofertilizers market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growing use of microbial biofertilizers highlights their potential in promoting sustainable farming practices and ensuring food safety, serving as an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical fertilizers.

Market growth is primarily driven by a supportive regulatory environment in Europe and North America, alongside technological innovations aimed at improving biofertilizer production efficiency. Increasing awareness of the environmental impact of synthetic fertilizers has prompted manufacturers to invest more heavily in research and development, a trend expected to accelerate market demand in the coming years. Additionally, the rising consumer demand for organic food products, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe, is further fueling the adoption of biofertilizers.

Moreover, growing recognition of the benefits of bio-based agricultural inputs is reinforcing the global shift toward sustainable agriculture. The biofertilizers industry consists of feedstock manufacturers and suppliers, biofertilizer formulators, product distributors, and agricultural communities, including domestic crop cultivators and farmers. Key raw materials for biofertilizer production include potato peels, ley crops, manures, slaughterhouse waste, frying oils, food processing residues, and other organic wastes, emphasizing the sector’s alignment with the circular economy and waste utilization principles.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating region in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for over 62.0% of North America’s total biofertilizers market revenue in 2024.

By product, the nitrogen fixation segment dominated with a 74.2% revenue share in 2024.

By application, the seed treatment segment led with a 71.2% revenue share in 2024.

By crop type, the cereals & grains segment held over 40.1% of total market revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.38 Billion

USD 1.38 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.83 Billion

USD 2.83 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.8%

12.8% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Biofertilizers Company Insights

Leading companies in the biofertilizers market, such as CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG, AgriLife, and Biomax, are investing in research, partnerships, and global expansion to strengthen their competitive position.

CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG, a Germany-based holding company, markets biofertilizers through its subsidiary Shandong Chengwu Jiuzhou Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. The company offers liquid and powder formulations under the Xin Sheng Li brand, primarily distributed to agricultural cooperatives, distributors, and plantations. Its products are licensed by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and are designed to increase crop yield while reducing dependence on chemical fertilizers.

Novozymes A/S, headquartered in Denmark, is a global biotechnology leader engaged in the research, development, and production of enzymes, biopharmaceutical ingredients, and microorganisms. The company operates across multiple sectors, including bioenergy, agriculture, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Through The BioAg Alliance with Monsanto, Novozymes develops advanced natural solutions to enhance agricultural productivity. The company has a strong international presence across China, India, Brazil, Argentina, the UK, the U.S., and Canada.

Key Biofertilizers Companies

CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG

Novozymes A/S

AgriLife

Mapleton Agri Biotec

Biomax

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Symborg S.L.

National Fertilizer Ltd.

Antibiotice S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

Labiofam S.A.

Sigma Agri-Science, LLC

Agrinos Inc.

Fertilizers USA LLC

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Conclusion

The global biofertilizers market is on a strong growth trajectory, propelled by increasing environmental awareness, supportive government policies, and the rising preference for organic and sustainable agriculture. As concerns over the ecological impact of synthetic fertilizers intensify, biofertilizers are emerging as a viable and cost-effective alternative that improves soil fertility, crop yield, and food safety.

With continued advancements in microbial technologies and increasing adoption in both developed and emerging regions, biofertilizers are expected to play a critical role in the global transition toward eco-friendly and resource-efficient farming systems. The combination of policy support, consumer-driven demand for organic produce, and sustained R&D investment will ensure the market’s robust growth through 2030.