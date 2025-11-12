Sales Rain S.A.S Expands Again in Medellín, Fourth Office Now Open at Edificio Tempo

Manila, Philippines, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of office space solutions and offshore staffing services in the Philippines and Latin America, proudly announces the opening of its fourth office at Edificio Tempo. with the acquisition of a new floor in Edificio Tempo, located at Cra. 43A #1A Sur-69, El Poblado, right in the heart of the city’s prestigious Milla de Oro business district.

Strengthening its footprint in Colombia’s Golden Mile business district

The company has acquired a new floor at Edificio Tempo, located at Cra. 43A #1A Sur-69, El Poblado, right in the center of the city’s prestigious Milla de Oro (Golden Mile) business district.

Expanding capacity and enhancing client experience

Set to begin operations on November 20, 2025, the new floor at Edificio Tempo will feature:

75 plug-and-play BPO workstations with complete IT infrastructure

A modern pantry area for team comfort and collaboration

A spacious conference room designed for meetings and presentations

Two private managers’ offices

Two reception areas offering panoramic city views

Comprehensive technical and facilities support to ensure seamless, 24/7 operations

This expansion marks Sales Rain’s fourth office in Medellín since February 2024, increasing the company’s total capacity to over 300 workstations. The milestone underscores Sales Rain’s continued growth, reliability, and commitment to supporting global clients with premium BPO and workspace solutions.

Strategically located in Medellín’s business hub.

Situated in Milla de Oro, Medellín’s most vibrant and upscale business district, the new Sales Rain office offers direct access to top corporations, banks, restaurants, and hotels. This prime location ensures clients enjoy both convenience and prestige — ideal for businesses seeking to scale operations in Colombia’s fast-growing outsourcing landscape.

Commitment to growth and client success

“This milestone reflects how quickly Sales Rain is growing in Colombia,” said Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain S.A.S. “Our clients’ trust and success continue to drive our expansion, and we’re proud to provide scalable, high-quality office and BPO solutions that evolve with their business needs.”

Driving offshore excellence in Latin America

With this latest addition, Sales Rain strengthens its reputation as a leading provider of flexible workspaces and offshore staffing services in Colombia. The company’s continued investments in infrastructure, technology, and client support highlight its commitment to helping global enterprises scale efficiently, operate confidently, and build long-term success in Latin America.

To learn more, call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. We own a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA, and the Middle East, and our team is dedicated to drice the future of outsourcing.

Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.