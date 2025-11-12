NEW YORK, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — As the Department of Defense (DoD) continues to strengthen its cybersecurity posture, contractors and subcontractors are turning to the Cyber AB Marketplace for trusted resources in achieving and maintaining CMMC certification. The CyberAB Marketplace plays a vital role in connecting defense contractors with authorized providers like Ariento, a leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

The Cyber AB Marketplace serves as the official directory of CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification)-related organizations, ensuring that defense contractors engage only with verified and approved providers. Whether a business needs a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), or CMMC consulting partner, the Cyber AB Marketplace is the central hub to find trusted cybersecurity partners.

For organizations preparing for CMMC certification, choosing an experienced compliance partner is crucial. Ariento, listed and recognized within the CyberAB Marketplace, provides full-spectrum CMMC readiness services—from gap assessments and remediation to ongoing compliance management. With deep expertise in DFARS, NIST 800-171, and CMMC Level 2 and Level 3 requirements, Ariento helps contractors navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape efficiently and confidently.

In today’s defense supply chain, data security is not optional—it’s mission-critical. The Cyber AB Marketplace ensures transparency and trust by listing verified service providers, consultants, and assessors who meet rigorous quality and ethical standards. Organizations like Cybersheath and Ariento are examples of top-tier cybersecurity firms helping defense contractors achieve compliance while reducing risk exposure.

“Many small and medium-sized businesses struggle to understand where to begin with CMMC compliance,” said a spokesperson for Ariento. “The Cyber AB Marketplace helps bridge that gap by giving businesses access to trusted partners who can guide them through every step of the certification journey.”

The marketplace simplifies the search process by categorizing providers based on their roles—such as RPOs, C3PAOs, or licensed training providers—making it easier for defense contractors to find specialized support. As the CMMC program continues to evolve, the Cyber AB Marketplace will remain a cornerstone for connecting qualified experts and DoD suppliers committed to securing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Ariento continues to stand out as a reliable partner in this ecosystem, offering managed cybersecurity services and compliance consulting designed specifically for the defense industrial base. By leveraging resources available through the CyberAB Marketplace, organizations can ensure they work only with verified professionals who meet the highest standards of security and compliance excellence.

For more information about CMMC certification services, visit https://www.ariento.com/ .

