Why Early Orthodontic Evaluation Matters: Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Urges Screening by Age 7

ALPHARETTA, GA, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ —Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is emphasizing the importance of early orthodontic evaluation for children, recommending that every child receive an orthodontic screening by age 7. Early evaluation allows orthodontists to detect potential issues with jaw growth, tooth alignment, and bite development before they become more complex and costly to correct.

According to the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), age 7 is the ideal time for a child’s first orthodontic checkup. At this stage, a mix of baby and permanent teeth provides valuable insights into how the mouth is developing. The team at Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics notes that early detection can make a significant difference in guiding healthy dental growth and reducing the need for more extensive procedures later.

“Early orthodontic treatment can help us identify small problems before they turn into big ones,” says Dr. Javid Yavari, orthodontist at Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. “By evaluating children around age 7, we can ensure their jaws and teeth develop in harmony, leading to better oral health and a confident smile.”

Early intervention doesn’t always mean braces right away—it often focuses on monitoring growth and using preventive measures to guide proper development. Common issues identified during early evaluations include crowding, spacing, bite irregularities (like overbite or crossbite), and habits such as thumb-sucking that can affect alignment. Addressing these concerns early may simplify future treatment or even eliminate the need for braces altogether.

At Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, the specialists combine advanced diagnostic tools with a gentle, kid-friendly approach to make orthodontic visits comfortable and stress-free. The practice’s integrated pediatric and orthodontic care model ensures children receive comprehensive, continuous attention from their early years through adolescence.

Parents in Alpharetta and surrounding communities are encouraged to schedule an early orthodontic evaluation to ensure their child’s smile develops correctly. Early screenings are an investment in a child’s oral health, confidence, and overall well-being.

