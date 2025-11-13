Corrugated Board Market 2030: Impact of Urbanization & Consumerism

Corrugated Board Market Summary

The global corrugated board market was valued at USD 134.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 227.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the global expansion of the e-commerce industry and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

However, the limited durability of corrugated boards is expected to restrain market growth to some extent. Traditionally, plastic has been one of the most widely used packaging materials across industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics and personal care, and consumer goods. Yet, growing environmental concerns surrounding plastic usage are prompting a shift toward eco-friendly alternatives. According to the United Nations, approximately 300 million tons of plastic waste are generated globally each year—almost equivalent to the total human population’s weight.

In response, industries are adopting sustainable packaging approaches, leading to a significant transition from plastic packaging to corrugated board packaging. This shift aligns with increasing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

In North America, the U.S. emerged as the largest corrugated board market in 2022. The country hosts numerous foodservice and packaged food manufacturers, including those producing ready-to-eat, convenience, and ready-to-make meals. The growing preference for out-of-home food consumption, driven by busy work schedules and convenience, has contributed significantly to market growth.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2021, U.S. consumers spent an average of 10.3% of their disposable personal income on food—split between food at home (5.2%) and food away from home (5.1%). This high expenditure on food is expected to support the growth of the corrugated board market throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market in 2022, accounting for over 40.0% of total revenue.

By Board Style: The single wall segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2022.

By Flute Type: The C-flute segment held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 134.7 Billion

USD 134.7 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 227.8 Billion

USD 227.8 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 6.8%

6.8% Largest Market (2022): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global corrugated board market is large and highly fragmented, featuring intense competition among small, medium, and large-scale manufacturers. The presence of numerous well-established, century-old companies underscores the market’s maturity and stability.

Manufacturers often compete with producers of alternative packaging materials, focusing on product quality, cost efficiency, price competitiveness, and service offerings. To gain a competitive edge, companies are developing specialized products, such as corrugated boards with lightweight flutes, plastic coatings, and printing-compatible surface sheets.

Additionally, several manufacturers differentiate themselves by providing value-added services and customized machinery solutions. For example, WestRock Company offers automated packaging systems tailored to customers’ specific logistics and distribution requirements.

Prominent players in the global corrugated board market include:

International Paper

Georgia-Pacific

WestRock Company

Packaging Corporation of America

Stora Enso

Oji Holdings Corporation

Smurfit Kappa

Port Townsend Paper Company

Mondi

DS Smith

Conclusion

The global corrugated board market is witnessing strong growth, propelled by the booming e-commerce sector, rising consumer preference for sustainable packaging, and increasing food consumption trends. While challenges such as limited durability persist, advancements in board design and material innovation are expected to mitigate these limitations. With Asia Pacific maintaining its dominance and leading players focusing on sustainability and product innovation, the corrugated board market is set to experience robust expansion through 2030.